ICC World Cup 2019: The bowler, not bastman, may rule the pitch in England

It’s been like one of those phenomenal fashion makeovers stylists pull off on TV. Some unremarkable, stodgily dressed bloke walks in at the beginning of the show and walks off a completely different man, barely able to believe the transformation he has undergone.

That’s England cricket for you these days: once boring and conservative, now modern, glamorous and fabulously watchable. What’s more, they even have a World Cup kit that should keep pace with their on-field charisma: a powder blue jersey, with a touch of dark blue around the collar. It’s a throwback to ...