ICC world cup 2019, SA vs BAN LIVE score: South Africa seek turnaround

Head to head, South Africa have an advantage as they won 17 out of 20 matches while Bangladesh won three. Check South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

ICC cricket World Cup 2019, South Africa cricket team
South Africa cricket team. Photo: Reuters
In today’s match of ICC cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), South Africa, led by Faf du Plessis will take on Mashrafe’s Mortaza at The Oval in London. Bangladesh will face  bruised South African side in their World Cup opener as the Proteas lost their first match against England by 104 run. South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at the Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce, their run chase never got going. Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa's bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start. But they have a chance to get back on track when they return to the Oval to face Bangladesh and Du Plessis says now is not the time to panic. It will be interesting to see whether Dale Steyn has recovered or not. However, Bangladesh are a challenging team. Their recent form has been good, with the fourth best win-loss record in the last 12 months for any team in the tournament. They won the recent tri-series in Ireland and reached the final of last year's Asia Cup. Head to head, South Africa have an advantage as they won 17 out of 20 matches.

ICC cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVE score

ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 5: SA vs BAN LIVE streaming
 
South Africa vs Bangladesh world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream SA vs BAN cricket match on Hotstar app and Hotstar website.
 
