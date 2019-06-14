JUST IN
Business Standard

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 reaches 269 million viewers in opening week

The inaugural week of the ten-nation tournament registered 107.2 million average impressions, setting a viewership record in the history of any ICC tournament

Urvi Malvania 

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP/PTI)
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, in its opening week, recorded a reach of 269 million viewers on Star network. The inaugural week of the ten-nation tournament registered 107.2 million average impressions, setting a viewership record in the history of any ICC tournament, according to the broadcaster. Impressions are the number of people tuning into an event at any given point during the telecast. Meanwhile, India and New Zealand were forced to share points after the match was washed out without a ball being bowled on Thursday.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 00:43 IST

