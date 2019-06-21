ICC Cricket World Cup reaches 315 million viewers in first two weeks

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has seen 315 million viewers tuning to the Star India network from across the country. According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) data, television viewership for the tournament has been 182.7 million average impressions. While reach refers to the number of people who have seen the tournament for at least a minute, impressions refer to the number of people watching the tournament or a particular match at any given point during its telecast. Star India, the official broadcaster of all International Cricket Council (ICC) events in the country, is showing the matches across its sports network.