ICC CWC 19 SL vs SA Preview: Lanka look to keep semi-final hope alive

A spirited would look for another victory to make inroads into the semi-finals as they face South Africa in their next fixture of the at the The Riverside Durham on Friday. Sri Lanka are currently seventh in the Points Table, but two points would take them straight up to fifth, just below England, who are struggling to maintain the winning momentum.



A win for Sri Lanka over South Africa would make the semi-finals race even tougher for teams and the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side would draw confidence from their win against tournament favourites England. Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando and Angelo Mathews scored runs for Lanka and this would be a breather for skipper Dimuth Karunaratne as South Africa's bowling attack has not been sharp in their past few matches.



South Africa, however, will look to pick up wins in their last two matches and can spoil other team' chances to quality for the semis. The Faf du Plessis-led side has nothing to lose and hence, can be dangerous for other teams.



All eyes would be on Lasith Malinga, who scalped four wickets against England and derailed their run chase. A bright day is expected at Chester-le-Street with no chances of rain and it's likely to be a run fest if both teams hold their wickets.





Here are the playing 11 prediction of both the teams

Sri Lanka playing 11: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.

South Africa playing 11: (C), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 35: Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 28, 2019, Friday.

Place: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs South Africa match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

South Africa: (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.