ICC CWC 19 SL vs SA Preview: Lanka look to keep semi-final hope alive

A spirited Sri Lanka cricket team would look for another victory to make inroads into the semi-finals as they face South Africa in their next fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the The Riverside Durham on Friday. Sri Lanka are currently seventh in the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table, but two points would take them straight up to fifth, just below England, who are struggling to maintain the winning momentum.
A win for Sri Lanka over South Africa would make the semi-finals race even tougher for teams and the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side would draw confidence from their win against tournament favourites England. Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando and Angelo Mathews scored runs for Lanka and this would be a breather for skipper Dimuth Karunaratne as South Africa's bowling attack has not been sharp in their past few matches.
South Africa, however, will look to pick up wins in their last two matches and can spoil other team' chances to quality for the semis. The Faf du Plessis-led side has nothing to lose and hence, can be dangerous for other teams.
All eyes would be on Lasith Malinga, who scalped four wickets against England and derailed their run chase. A bright day is expected at Chester-le-Street with no chances of rain and it's likely to be a run fest if both teams hold their wickets.