ICC CWC 2019: Things India should be wary of when they face South Africa

The Virat Kohli-led India cricket team have been raring to go — for a rather long time. Even as all other teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 have played their first match, some even two, India's wait to flex their muscle will end only on June 5 (Wednesday), when they meet South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton,

The warm-up games played before the start of the tournament were a mixed bag for India. While their batting order cracked terribly while facing a strong New Zealand bowling attack in the first practice game, they bounced back in style in the second against Bangladesh. While India were wrapped up for just 179 runs against New Zealand, they went on to score a gigantic 359, helped by centuries from MS Dhoni and K L Rahul, against Bangladesh.





For their first World Cup 2019 match, India would doubtlessly be high on confidence, but they must not underestimate the might of South Africa. Even if they have shown little flair on the ground in their first two matches, they indeed are a strong side on paper, and they would start playing to their potential at some point.

"We're playing a strong team in India, and as a team, we know we're not good enough at the moment and we have to turn it around. Plan A is gone because Plan A was those main bowlers playing together. They haven't played a game together on this tour," South Africa skipper had said after their defeat against Bangladesh. "So now you're moving into your all-rounder territory. You have two medium pace all-rounders and then you have sitting in between your fast bowlers and your medium pace bowlers."





"It's reshuffling all our cards and see how best we can deal with it. So now we have to really look at what we can do to try to be effective; is it playing all-rounders together, do we play two spinners," added the 34-year-old Proteas captain.

India will go as favourites, but outplaying the South Africa cricket team might not be easy for a still untested Indian squad. Warm-up matches were a different ball game, but the stakes now are high. Also, India must consider that South Africa have tested the ground by having played two matches already, and since they have lost both, they would be looking to put up their best show to gain an upper hand.

If there is anything to take home for India from their first warm-up game, it is the reality check that their famed batting line-up is not invincible. On a bad day, they can collapse like a house of cards. If they face early jolts at the Hampshire Bowl, things might go haywire.





would be another hurdle that Indian batsmen must chalk out a plan for. If he gets going, there's no looking back. MS Dhoni's presence might be a relief for the Indian side, but they would have to prepare for a long chase (if they bowl first) because 250-300-run total is quite normal on English tracks. If they bat first, on the other hand, they would have to draw from their second warm-up match and post a 300-plus total to keep South African batting under check because their all-rounders have the potential to play spoilsport even if India get early wickets.

A lot would depend on what Indian players learnt from the first 6-7 matches while watching from the audience arena. They had enough time to observe every player who would be in the opponent camp. However, the heat of actually being on the ground and facing an opposition is what really makes or breaks a team’s possibilities in a match.

We will wait and watch how India reacts to the World Cup challenge in the days to come.