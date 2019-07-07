ICC CWC 2019: Timings of Ind vs NZ, Aus vs Eng semis and final matches

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has reached the business end of things with semi-final fixtures being decided after India brushed aside Sri Lanka on Saturday, and South Africa defeated Australia in the 45th game of the group stage. India's win and Australia's defeat meant that the 2011 winners topped the group and face fourth-place New Zealand at Old Trafford.

It's going to be India versus New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC World Cup on Tuesday, with hosts England taking on five-time defending champions Australia in the other on Thursday.

Here are the match timings for the semi-finals and finals:

Semifinal 1:

India vs New Zealand starts at 3 PM IST on Tuesday.

Semifinal 2:

Australia vs England starts at 3 PM IST on Thursday.

Final:

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs winner of Semifinal 2 starts at 3 PM IST on next Sunday (July 14)

Where to watch:

The matches are being live streamed on Hotsar. They will also be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Watch this space for live updates during the matches.