T20 WC, ENG vs SA Live Score: Last chance for South Africa to stay in race

Get the live updates of the T20 WC Super 12 match between England and South Africa from Sharjah Cricket Stadium

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | England cricket team | South Africa cricket team

BS Web Team 

England cricket team, T20 World Cup
Eoin Morgan-led England will lock horns with South Africa in their last Super 12 T20 game Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

South Africa will be desperate for a big win to keep their semi-final hopes alive while England have already made it to the semi-finals and the Eoin Morgan-led side would look to end on top of the table. 


ENG vs SA Playing 11 Prediction
 
England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood/David Willey, Adil Rashid

South Africa Probable XI:: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi



ENG vs SA Live Scoreboard


 
Know about ICC T20 WC, England vs South Africa match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The ENG vs SA will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of ENG vs SA match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.


Squads:

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Sam Billings, David Willey

