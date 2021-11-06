T20 WC, ENG vs SA Live Score: Last chance for South Africa to stay in race
Get the live updates of the T20 WC Super 12 match between England and South Africa from Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Eoin Morgan-led England will lock horns with South Africa in their last Super 12 T20 game Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup on Saturday.
South Africa will be desperate for a big win to keep their semi-final hopes alive while England have already made it to the semi-finals and the Eoin Morgan-led side would look to end on top of the table.
Know about ICC T20 WC, England vs South Africa match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
The ENG vs SA will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of ENG vs SA match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Squads:
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi
England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Sam Billings, David Willey
