ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Live Score: Morgan-led England eye semifinal berth
ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: England to take on Sri Lanka in their Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Monday. Check live score updates and streaming details here
A rampaging England are expected to brush aside a struggling Sri Lanka and seal a spot in the semifinals when the two teams meet in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday.
Pre-tournament favourites England have played as per the expectations in their first three games, steamrolling their opponents, including arch-rivals Australia on Saturday night.
The Eoin Morgan-led side, which is heavily driven by data and match-ups, seem to have all bases covered and back up plans in place even though they have not needed one yet.
Sri Lanka, however, will have to produce something special to halt England's juggernaut at Sharjah.
Considering their inexperience, Sri Lanka have not played too badly and the final over finish against South Africa could have gone either way. Unfortunately for them, it was their second loss in three games and they must win against England to keep themselves in the competition.
Head-to-Head: England have a better record with 8 wins in the previous 12 T20I matches against Sri Lanka, which includes 3 victories out of the last 4 matches they met at T20 World Cup tournaments.
When will the match begin?
The England vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match will start at 07:30 PM IST
Where will the match take place?
The match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah (UAE)
Where to watch today's match?
The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be shown live on Star Sports network channels -- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
How to watch the live streaming of England vs Sri Lanka match?
The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
ENG vs SL playing 11
England (Playing XI): Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Scorecard
