ICC T20 WC, NZ vs AFG playing 11, live toss time, Afghanistan semis chances

The Indian cricket team and their billion fans will be watching with bated breath when New Zealand takes on Afghanistan in Group 2 match of Super 12 round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. The result of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will determine semifinal line-up from Group 2. England and Australia are already qualified for semifinals from Group 1. (Check semifinal schedule here)



Coming back to the much-awaited today’s clash, a win for Afghanistan will also bolster their chances to qualify for the semifinals on net run rate given Namibia makes an upset or do not lose to India with big margin on November 8.



But first thing first, the Afghanistan playing 11 has been much-talked topic since India trounced Scotland. The return of mystery spinner would certainly help Afghanistan to tackle Kiwis batters. As barring Kane Williamson, no other Kiwi batter is known to play spin well.



New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing 11



Afghanistan playing 11 (probables): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, (c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan



New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi,



New Zealand, India and Afghanistan semis qualification scenarios



A win for the Kiwis would put an end to India's chances of making the last four, as they would move to eight points and put the game out of reach for Virat Kohli's team.



If Afghanistan manage to turn the tables on & Co, it will keep alive their slim chances while boosting that of the Indians (on 4 points currently), who would need to win their last match with a good margin.



However, if the Kiwis secure a win, India's final league game on Monday against Namibia will be rendered inconsequential.

Know about New Zealand vs Afghanistan live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The NZ vs AFG match is scheduled to take place on November 7, Sunday.The venue for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.The ICC T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:30 pm IST.The NZ vs AFG live toss between the captains will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.The NZ vs AFG will be telecast live on 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi with Hindi Commentary.The live streaming of NZ vs AFG match will be available on Disney+ app in four languages.Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman.Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Usman Ghani