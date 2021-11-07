ICC T20 WC, NZ vs AFG playing 11, live toss time, Afghanistan semis chances

-
The Indian cricket team and their billion fans will be watching with bated breath when New Zealand takes on Afghanistan in Group 2 match of Super 12 round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. The result of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will determine semifinal line-up from Group 2. England and Australia are already qualified for semifinals from Group 1. (Check semifinal schedule here)
Coming back to the much-awaited today’s clash, a win for Afghanistan will also bolster their chances to qualify for the semifinals on net run rate given Namibia makes an upset or do not lose to India with big margin on November 8.
But first thing first, the Afghanistan playing 11 has been much-talked topic since India trounced Scotland. The return of mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman would certainly help Afghanistan to tackle Kiwis batters. As barring Kane Williamson, no other Kiwi batter is known to play spin well.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing 11
Afghanistan playing 11 (probables): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan
New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Know about New Zealand vs Afghanistan live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the NZ vs AFG T20 match be played?
The NZ vs AFG match is scheduled to take place on November 7, Sunday.
Where will NZ vs AFG T20 WC match be played?
The venue for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Afghanistan and New Zealand?
The ICC T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
At what time will the NZ vs AFG T20 WC match live toss take place?
The NZ vs AFG live toss between the captains will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the NZ vs AFG T20 WC match live in India?
The NZ vs AFG will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the NZ vs AFG match in India?
The live streaming of NZ vs AFG match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman.
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Usman Ghani
