ICC T20 WC, NZ vs AFG playing 11, live toss time, Afghanistan semis chances

New Zealand, India and Afghanistan semis qualification scenarios A win for the Kiwis would put an end to India's chances of making the last four, as they would move to eight points and put the game out of reach for Virat Kohli's team. If Afghanistan manage to turn the tables on & Co, it will keep alive their slim chances while boosting that of the Indians (on 4 points currently), who would need to win their last match with a good margin. However, if the Kiwis secure a win, India's final league game on Monday against Namibia will be rendered inconsequential.

The Indian cricket team and their billion fans will be watching with bated breath when New Zealand takes on Afghanistan in Group 2 match of Super 12 round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. The result of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will determine semifinal line-up from Group 2. England and Australia are already qualified for semifinals from Group 1. ( Check semifinal schedule here ) Coming back to the much-awaited today’s clash, a win for Afghanistan will also bolster their chances to qualify for the semifinals on net run rate given Namibia makes an upset or do not lose to India with big margin on November 8. Check ICC T20 WC points table here But first thing first, the Afghanistan playing 11 has been much-talked topic since India trounced Scotland. The return of mystery spinner would certainly help Afghanistan to tackle Kiwis batters. As barring Kane Williamson, no other Kiwi batter is known to play spin well. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing 11 Afghanistan playing 11 (probables): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, (c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor