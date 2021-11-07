JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC T20 World Cup 2021 » News

T20 WC: End of a generation, says Pollard as WI bid farewell to an era
Business Standard

ICC T20 WC, NZ vs AFG playing 11, live toss time, Afghanistan semis chances

It would be interesting to see whether injured spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is recovered for today's match and find place in AFG playing 11. Check New Zealand vs Afghanistan live toss, playing 11 updates

Topics
Afghanistan cricket team | New Zealand cricket team | ICC T20 World Cup 2021

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

New Zealand cricket team
If the Kiwis secure a win, India's final league game on Monday against Namibia will be rendered inconsequential. Photo: @T20Worldcup

The Indian cricket team and their billion fans will be watching with bated breath when New Zealand takes on Afghanistan in Group 2 match of Super 12 round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. The result of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will determine semifinal line-up from Group 2. England and Australia are already qualified for semifinals from Group 1. (Check semifinal schedule here)
 
Coming back to the much-awaited today’s clash, a win for Afghanistan will also bolster their chances to qualify for the semifinals on net run rate given Namibia makes an upset or do not lose to India with big margin on November 8.

Check ICC T20 WC points table here
 
But first thing first, the Afghanistan playing 11 has been much-talked topic since India trounced Scotland. The return of mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman would certainly help Afghanistan to tackle Kiwis batters. As barring Kane Williamson, no other Kiwi batter is known to play spin well.
 
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing 11
 
Afghanistan playing 11 (probables): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan
 
New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here
 

New Zealand, India and Afghanistan semis qualification scenarios
 
A win for the Kiwis would put an end to India's chances of making the last four, as they would move to eight points and put the game out of reach for Virat Kohli's team.
 
If Afghanistan manage to turn the tables on Kane Williamson & Co, it will keep alive their slim chances while boosting that of the Indians (on 4 points currently), who would need to win their last match with a good margin.
 
However, if the Kiwis secure a win, India's final league game on Monday against Namibia will be rendered inconsequential.

 
Know about New Zealand vs Afghanistan live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
 
When will the NZ vs AFG T20 match be played?
 
The NZ vs AFG match is scheduled to take place on November 7, Sunday.
 
Where will NZ vs AFG T20 WC match be played?
 
The venue for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Afghanistan and New Zealand?
 
The ICC T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
 
At what time will the NZ vs AFG T20 WC match live toss take place?
 
The NZ vs AFG live toss between the captains will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast the NZ vs AFG T20 WC match live in India?
 
The NZ vs AFG will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
 
How to live stream the NZ vs AFG match in India?
 
The live streaming of NZ vs AFG match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
 
Here are the squads of both the teams:
 
New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman.
 
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Usman Ghani

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, November 07 2021. 11:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY