ICC T20 WC, NZ vs NAM playing 11, live toss time, Kiwis' semis scenarios

would look to inch closer to the semifinals when Kane Williamson-led side takes on minnows in Group 2 Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Ground today.

While lost their last encounter to Pakistan, the led-side recorded two successive victories -- first defeating India by 8 wickets and then edging past by 16 runs.

The Kiwis are currently placed third with four points and a win against Namibia will take them closer to the second semifinal spot from Group 2 after Pakistan had already sealed their last four berth with four wins out of as many matches.

Check ICC T20 WC points table here



New Zealand vs Namibia playing 11



New Zealand is unlikely to tinker its playing 11 after winning two matches in a row.

New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne,

Namibia playing 11 (probables): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo.

Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here



New Zealand semifinal qualification scenarios



New Zealand will qualify regardless of other outcomes if they win the remaining games. Afghanistan is by far the most difficult of the two remaining opponents, and if they lose that game, they may still miss out on semis qualification, depending on other results. And their next two games aren't easy: Kiwis play day games with a one-day interval at two separate venues: in Sharjah on November 5, and in Abu Dhabi on November 7.

Know about New Zealand vs Namibia live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:



When will the NZ vs NAM T20 match be played?



The NZ vs NAM match is scheduled to take place on November 5, Friday.

Where will NZ vs NAM T20 WC match be played?



The venue for the New Zealand vs Namibia T20 match is Sharjah Cricket Ground.

What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Namibia and New Zealand?



The ICC T20 World Cup match between Namibia and New Zealand will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the NZ vs NAM T20 WC match live toss take place?



The NZ vs NAM live toss between the captains will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the NZ vs NAM T20 WC match live in India?



The NZ vs NAM will be telecast live on 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the NZ vs NAM match in India?



The live streaming of NZ vs NAM match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle, Mark Chapman.

Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock



