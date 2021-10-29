ICC T20 WC, PAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Pak looks to continue winning run

and Pakistan will lock horns in the 24th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International stadium on Friday.

Pakistan, after defeating India and New Zealand in their first two games, will be high on confidence as both the batsmen and bowlers are perfdorming well for the side.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will head into this game on the back of a 130-run victory over Scotland in their previous clash.

vs Pakistan playing XI prediction:

Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live scorecard