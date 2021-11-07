T20 WC, PAK vs SCO Live Score: Pak looks for another win before semi finals
Get the live updates of the T20 WC Super 12 match between pakistan and Scotland from Sharjah cricket ground
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Pakistan cricket team
Pakistan Team T20WC (Photo AP|PTI)
Babar Azam-led Pakistan would look for another win before playing semi finals as they face Scotland in their final Super 12 T20 at the Sharjah Stadium in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
For Scotland, it will be an uphill task, but it would hope to put up a better show than its last match and end things on a positive note.
Scotland won all three matches to qualify for Super 12 but crashed out after losing the last four games.
PAK vs SCO PREDICTED 11
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal
PAK vs SCO Live Scoreboard
Know about ICC T20 WC, pakistan vs Scotland match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
The PAK vs SCO will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports. The live streaming of PAK vs SCO match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Squad
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal
