T20 WC, PAK vs SCO Live Score: Pak looks for another win before semi finals

Pakistan cricket team

BS Web Team 

Pakistan Team T20WC (Photo AP|PTI)
Babar Azam-led Pakistan would look for another win before playing semi finals as they face Scotland in their final Super 12 T20 at the Sharjah Stadium in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

For Scotland, it will be an uphill task, but it would hope to put up a better show than its last match and end things on a positive note.

Scotland won all three matches to qualify for Super 12 but crashed out after losing the last four games.


Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Know about ICC T20 WC, pakistan vs Scotland match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:


The PAK vs SCO will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports. The live streaming of PAK vs SCO match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.


Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

