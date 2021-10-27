T20 WC, SCO vs NAM LIVE Score: Battle of underdogs in Abu Dhabi
Scotland would look to bounce back after losing their first Super 12 game against Afghanistan by 130 runs. Check Scotland vs Namibia Live score, commentary here
Scotland will face Namibia in their Super 12 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi today. Scotland would look to bounce back after losing their first Super 12 game against Afghanistan by 130 runs. However, While it will be the first Super 12 game for Namibia who are playing their maiden T20 World Cup.
Scotland vs Namibia playing 11 prediction
Scotland playing 11: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal
Namibia playing 11: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Scotland vs Namibia head to head records
Total matches played: 8
Scotland won: 4
Namibia won: 4
Scotland vs Namibia Live Scorecard
Scotland vs Namibia Live streaming details
The T20 WC match between Scotland vs Namibia will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The Scotland vs Namibia will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
SQUADS
Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal
