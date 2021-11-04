T20 WC, WI vs SL Live Score: Windies look to keep semis hopes alive

-
Defending champions West Indies will be desperate to address their batting woes and keep their slim semi-final hopes alive when they take on an inexperienced Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.
After two back-to-back defeats, West Indies managed to revive their campaign with a scrappy three-run win over Bangladesh. The two-time champions' chances of reaching the semi-finals look very slim but they aren't out of the race just yet.
They not only need to win their last two fixtures to stay in the mix for the semis but also require dominant victories to improve their net run rate, which is the worst in the group.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, slumped to their third consecutive defeat after a dominant victory in their campaign opener.
With just one match to go in their Super 12 campaign, Sri Lanka can finish on a maximum of four points which will not be enough to help them progress.
WI vs SL playing 11 prediction
West Indies Probable Playing XI
Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and AkealHosein
Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI
KusalPerera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, CharithAsalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, DushmanthaChameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara
Know about ICC T20 WC, West Indies vs Sri Lanka match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
The WI vs SL will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of WI vs SL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
