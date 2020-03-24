ICC Women's T20 WC 2020 viewership rises three-times to 5.4 bn minutes

The recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup saw a three-fold jump in the viewership of T20 women’s cricket. The viewership rose to 5.4 billion minutes from 1.8 billion during 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, according to BARC. This also helped the official broadcaster to set new records.

Australia women's team won its record fifth title, defeating India women's team by 85 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground with 86,174 fans in attendance. The final recorded 9.9 million average impressions, the highest ever for any women's T20 match.

Meanwhile, the viewership of Over the Top platform, Hotstar, has jumped by 180 per cent while the comsumption per user rose by 80 per cent from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2018.

In the final, Australia rode on blistering half-centuries by openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) to post 184 for four before its bowlers, led by Megan Schutt (4/18) and Jess Jonassen (3/20), put up a disciplined effort to win their fifth title.

Chasing a challenging target, India, featuring in its maiden final of the tournament, couldn't handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs.