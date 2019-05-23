JUST IN
ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up fixtures: Check who plays whom, when and where
ICC World Cup 2019: Check details of warm-up matches' live broadcast here

Here are the details of the warm-up matches to be played among various teams in the run-up to the 2019 cricket World Cup. Know where and how to watch these warm-up games live

BS Web Team 

Australia cricket team, ICC cricket World Cup 2019
Australia's Aaron Finch, left, helps teammate Steve Smith check his eye during the World Cup warm-up match against West Indies at the Nursery Ground, Southampton, England. Photo: AP | PTI

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled to kick-start from May 30, when the host and tournament favourites England cricket team take on South Africa cricket team.

As the 10 participating teams — England, Australia, India, Afghanistan, South Africa, Pakistan, Windies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — gear up for their respective league-stage matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is organising warm-up matches for each team to acclimatize itself to the English conditions. The warm-up matches will be played from May 24 to 28 at a number of venues across England and Wales.

Given the high intensity of clashes that are on cards in the warm-up games, the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Star Sports, is going to broadcast these warm-up matches live on its various network channels from May 24.

When and Where to watch ICC cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up matches live broadcast details:

Time Sport Activity Team A Team B Channel
24th May 2019, Friday
3:00 PM Cricket Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup Sri Lanka South Africa Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD
3:00 PM Cricket Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup Pakistan Afghanistan Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla
25th May 2019, Saturday
3:00 PM Cricket Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup India New Zealand Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla+ Star Sports Select 1+ Star Sports Select 1 HD
3:00 PM Cricket Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup England Australia Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD
26th May 2019, Sunday
3:00 PM Cricket Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup Pakistan Bangladesh Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla+Star Sports Select 1+Star SportsSelect 1 HD
3:00 PM Cricket Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup South Africa West Indies Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD
27th May 2019, Monday
3:00 PM Cricket Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup England Afghanistan Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla
3:00 PM Cricket Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup Australia Sri Lanka Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD
28th May 2019, Tuesday
3:00 PM Cricket Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup Bangladesh India Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla+Star Sports Select 1+Star Sports Select 1 HD
3:00 PM Cricket Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup West Indies New Zealand Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD

