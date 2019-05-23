ICC World Cup 2019: Check details of warm-up matches' live broadcast here

-
The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled to kick-start from May 30, when the host and tournament favourites England cricket team take on South Africa cricket team.
As the 10 participating teams — England, Australia, India, Afghanistan, South Africa, Pakistan, Windies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — gear up for their respective league-stage matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is organising warm-up matches for each team to acclimatize itself to the English conditions. The warm-up matches will be played from May 24 to 28 at a number of venues across England and Wales.
Given the high intensity of clashes that are on cards in the warm-up games, the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Star Sports, is going to broadcast these warm-up matches live on its various network channels from May 24.
When and Where to watch ICC cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up matches live broadcast details:
|Time
|Sport
|Activity
|Team A
|Team B
|Channel
|24th May 2019, Friday
|3:00 PM
|Cricket
|Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD
|3:00 PM
|Cricket
|Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup
|Pakistan
|Afghanistan
|Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla
|25th May 2019, Saturday
|3:00 PM
|Cricket
|Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup
|India
|New Zealand
|Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla+ Star Sports Select 1+ Star Sports Select 1 HD
|3:00 PM
|Cricket
|Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup
|England
|Australia
|Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD
|26th May 2019, Sunday
|3:00 PM
|Cricket
|Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla+Star Sports Select 1+Star SportsSelect 1 HD
|3:00 PM
|Cricket
|Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD
|27th May 2019, Monday
|3:00 PM
|Cricket
|Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup
|England
|Afghanistan
|Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla
|3:00 PM
|Cricket
|Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup
|Australia
|Sri Lanka
|Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD
|28th May 2019, Tuesday
|3:00 PM
|Cricket
|Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup
|Bangladesh
|India
|Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla+Star Sports Select 1+Star Sports Select 1 HD
|3:00 PM
|Cricket
|Warm Up Matches- ICC World Cup
|West Indies
|New Zealand
|Star Sports 2+Star Sports 2 HD