ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: India eye Champions Trophy revenge

The memories of recent matches have been bitter-sweet for Indian fans. While Pakistan had got the better of India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, India had easily beaten Pakistan in their 2018 Asia Cup match. But, the 2017 tournament was certainly bigger, and a defeat in that hurt India more than the Asia Cup victory could make up for. Now, in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India are eying a revenge on their arch-rivals for their 180-run Champions Trophy defeat.

As India lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday (June 16), one factor clearly in their favour would be the past record: They have beaten Pakistan on each of the six occasions when the two sides have played against each other in World Cups. On the negative side, however, prolific opener is going to be missing in action due to a thumb injury he sustained in India’s match against Australia on June 9. All eyes will now be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both in a fine form to take on the likes of Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

Here's a quick look at what has happened when the arch rivals have met on the two recent occasions.

India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017

In 2017 Champions Trophy final, Pakistan registered a thumping victory over India as and Mohammad Amir went on a rampage at the Oval. Helped by Zaman's century, Pakistan posted a massive total of 338/4 on the board. And then, when India came on to bat, Amir clinched the prize wickets of Rohit Sharma, and to deny India any chance of a meaningful fight. Save Bhuvneshwar Kumar, all Indian bowlers were knocked across the ground for runs. Before India could produce a response, Amir dismantled the top order, and Hasan Ali did the same to the middle order. Only Hardik Pandya managed to somewhat offer a resistance with his bat, but he had none for company. India suffered a massive 180-run defeat.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018

In their first match since the Champions Trophy drubbing, India bounced back fairly well in the Asia Cup of 2018. Pakistan managed to put up only 237/7 on the board in 50 overs as Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav gave them little space to wield their bat. In response, Rohit Sharma and scored their respective centuries and led India to an easy win, with 10.3 overs to spare.