Business Standard

ICC World Cup 2019: Nearly 300 million watched India-Pakistan match

The match also attracted 100 mn users on Star India's video-streaming platform Hotstar

Urvi Malvania 

Virat Kohli, ICC CWC 2019

The India-Pakistan World Cup match held at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on June 16 was watched by 206 mn people on the Star Sports network. If one were to include viewers of Doordarshan, the reach measures 229 mn. Reach is the number of people who have seen the match for at least one minute. The match also attracted 100 mn users on Star India’s video-streaming platform Hotstar. The tie garnered 67 mn impressions (number of people watching the match at any given point during the telecast).

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 21:54 IST

