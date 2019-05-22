JUST IN
India cricket team's full schedule before their ICC world Cup 2019 opener
Business Standard

ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up fixtures: Check who plays whom, when and where

The ten participating teams will get to play two warm-up matches each and the players would look to get a whiff of playing conditions

BS Web Team 

ICC World Cup 2019
Photo: @cricketworldcup

The ICC World Cup 2019 is just a week away and the teams will be playing their warm-up matches before hitting the field to play for the mega title.

The ten participating teams will get to play two warm-up mathes each and the players would look to get a whiff of how the playing conditions in various stadiums would be in the month-long intense battle starting from May 30.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2019 fixtures: Schedule of who plays whom, when and where

Check who plays against whom in the warm-up fixtures and where:


Match 1: Pakistan v Afghanistan

When: 24 May 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol


Match 2: Sri Lanka v South Africa

When: 24 May 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff


Match 3: England v Australia

When: 25 May 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton


Match 4: India v New Zealand

When: 25 May 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Oval, London


Match 5: South Africa v West Indies

When: 26 May 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol


Match 6: Pakistan v Bangladesh

When: 26 May 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff


Match 7: Australia v Sri Lanka

When: 27 May 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton


Match 8: England v Afghanistan

When: 27 May 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton


Match 9: West Indies v New Zealand

When: 28 May 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol


Match 10: Bangladesh v India

When: 28 May 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:29 IST

