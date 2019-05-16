ICC World Cup 2019 fixtures: Schedule of who plays whom, when and where

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is slated to be played from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales, and the 10 participating teams will have a busy time in the build-up before they stake claim to the most coveted title in the world of cricket.
In ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the number of participating teams has been reduced from 14 to 10, and the tournament will have the round-robin format, under which a team plays each of the other teams during the league stage and the top four would advance to the knockouts.
Here's a team-wise list of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixtures to help you block your calendar for the matches of your favourite teams and plan your next one-and-a-half months.
India:
The Indian team, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli
will begin their campaign on June 5th as they face South Africa in their first league match
Match 1: India vs South Africa
When: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 2: India vs Australia
When: 9 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Oval, London
Match 3: India vs New Zealand
When: 13 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 4: India vs Pakistan
When: 16 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 5: India vs Afghanistan
When: 22 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 6: India vs West Indies
When: 27 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 7: India vs England
When: 30 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 8: India vs Bangladesh
When: 2 July 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 9: India vs Sri Lanka
When: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: Headingley, Leeds
Pakistan: The Sarfaraz Ahemed-led side will begin their World Cup campaign on 31st May as they face West Indies at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Match 1: Pakistan vs West Indies
When: 31 May 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 2: Pakistan vs England
When: 3 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
When: 7 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 4: Pakistan vs Australia
When: 12 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 5: India vs Pakistan
When: 16 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 6: Pakistan vs South Africa
When: 23 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Where: Lord's, London
Match 7: New Zealand vs Pakistan
When: 26 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 8: Pakistan vs Afghanistan
When: 29 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: Headingley, Leeds
Match 9: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
When: 5 July 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: Lord's, London
England: The World Cup
hosts will play against South Africa in the opening match of the tournament. The team would look to exploit home advantage.
Match 1: England vs South Africa
When: 30 May 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Oval, London
Match 2: England vs Pakistan
When: 3 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 3: England vs Bangladesh
When: 8 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium
Match 4: England vs West Indies
When: 14 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 5: England vs Afghanistan
When: 18 June 2019 (Tueday), 3 pm IST
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 6: England vs Sri Lanka
When: 21 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: Headingley, Leeds
Match 7: England vs Australia
When: 25 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Lord's, London
Match 8: England vs India
When: 30 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 9: England vs New Zealand
When: 3 July 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Australia: The Aaron Finch-led defending World Cup champions will begin their campaign as they play against Afghanistan in their first match at the Bristol County Ground on June 1.
Match 1: Australia vs Afghanistan
When: 1 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 2: Australia vs West Indies
When: 6 June 2019 (Thursday), 3:00 pm IST
Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 3: Australia vs India
When: 9 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Oval, London
Match 4: Pakistan vs Australia
When: 12 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 5: Australia vs Sri Lanka
When: 15 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Oval, London
Match 6: Bangladesh vs Australia
When: 20 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 7: Australia vs England
When: 25 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Lord's, London
Match 8: Australia vs New Zealand
When: 29 June 2019 (Satursday), 6 pm IST
Where: Lord's, London
Match 9: Australia vs South Africa
When: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
New Zealand: The Kiwis, under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, will face Sri Lanka in their first World Cup match at the Cardiff Wales Stadium.
Match 1: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
When: 1 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 2: New Zealand vs Bangladesh
When: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 6 pm IST
Where: The Oval, London
Match 3: New Zealand vs Afghanistan
When: 8 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 4: New Zealand vs India
When: 13 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 5: New Zealand vs South Africa
When: 19 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 6: New Zealand vs West Indies
When: 22 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 7: New Zealand vs Pakistan
When: 26 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 8: New Zealand vs Australia
When: 29 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: Lord's, London
Match 9: New Zealand vs England
When: 3 July 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
South Africa:
The Proteas
will face the World Cup
hosts, England, in the opening match of the tournament on 30th May.
Match 1: South Africa vs England
When: 30 May 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Oval, London
Match 2: South Africa vs Bangladesh
When: 2 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Oval, London
Match 3: South Africa vs India
When: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 4: South Africa vs West Indies
When: 10 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 5: South Africa vs Afghanistan
When: 15 June 21019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 6: South Africa vs New Zealand
When: 19 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 7: South Africa vs Pakistan
When: 23 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Where: Lord's, London
Match 8: South Africa vs Sri Lanka
When: 28 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 9: South Africa vs Australia
When: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
West Indies: The Jason Holder-led Carribean side will face Pakistan in their first World Cup match on 31st May.
Match 1: West Indies vs Pakistan
When: 31 May 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 2: West Indies vs Australia
When: 6 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 3: West Indies vs South Africa
When: 10 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 4: West Indies vs England
When: 14 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 5: West Indies vs Bangladesh
When: 17 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 6: West Indies vs New Zealand
When: 22 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 7: West Indies vs India
When: 27 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 8: West Indies vs Sri Lanka
When: 1 July 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 9: West Indies vs Afghanistan
When: 4 July 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: Headingley, Leeds
Sri Lanka: With some of the new faces, the side, under the inexperienced captain Dimuth Karunaratne, will begin their campaign on June 1 against new Zealand.
Match 1: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
When: 1 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 2: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
When: 4 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 3: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
When: 7 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
When: 11 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 5: Sri Lanka vs Australia
When: 15 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Oval, London
Match 6: Sri Lanka vs England
When: 21 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: Headingley, Leeds
Match 7: Sri Lanka vs South Africa
When: 28 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 8: Sri Lanka vs West Indies
When: 1 July 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 9: Sri Lanka vs India
When: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: Headingley, Leeds
Bangladesh:
With the likes of skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan
and Mustafizur Rahman, the team would begin their campaign on 2nd June against Faf du Plessis-led South Africa.
Match 1: Bangladesh vs South Africa
When: 2 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Where: The Oval, London
Match 2: Bangladesh vs New Zealand
When: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 6 pm IST
Where: The Oval, London
Match 3: Bangladesh vs England
When: 8 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 4: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
When: 11 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 5: Bangladesh vs West Indies
When: 17 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 6: Bangladesh vs Australia
When: 20 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 7: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
When: 24 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 8: Bangladesh vs India
When: 2 July 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 9: Bangladesh vs Pakistan
When: 5 July (Friday), 3 pm IST
Where: Lord's, London
Afghanistan: The team who can play a joker in the pack of experienced players, Afghanistan, under the captaincy of Gulbadin Naib, will begin their campaign on June 1 against defending World Cup champions Australia.
Match 1: Afghanistan vs Australia
When: 1 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 2: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
When: 4 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 3: Afghanistan vs New Zealand
When: 8 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 4: Afghanistan vs South Africa
When: 15 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST
Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 5: Afghanistan vs England
When: 18 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 6: Afghanistan vs India
When: 22 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 7: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
When: Mon 24 June (3:00 p.m. IST)
Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 8: Afghanistan vs Pakistan
When: 29 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Where: Headingley, Leeds
Match 9: Afghanistan vs West Indies
When: 4 July 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Where: Headingley, Leeds