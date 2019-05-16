ICC World Cup 2019 fixtures: Schedule of who plays whom, when and where

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is slated to be played from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales, and the 10 participating teams will have a busy time in the build-up before they stake claim to the most coveted title in the world of cricket.

In ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the number of participating teams has been reduced from 14 to 10, and the tournament will have the round-robin format, under which a team plays each of the other teams during the league stage and the top four would advance to the knockouts.

Here's a team-wise list of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixtures to help you block your calendar for the matches of your favourite teams and plan your next one-and-a-half months.

India: The Indian team, under the captaincy of will begin their campaign on June 5th as they face South Africa in their first league match



Match 1: India vs South Africa When: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST



Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Match 2: India vs Australia



When: 9 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST



Where: The Oval, London Match 3: India vs New Zealand



When: 13 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST



Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham



Match 4: India vs Pakistan



When: 16 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST



Where: Old Trafford, Manchester



Match 5: India vs Afghanistan



When: 22 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST



Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton



Match 6: India vs West Indies



When: 27 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST



Where: Old Trafford, Manchester



Match 7: India vs England



When: 30 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST



Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham



Match 8: India vs Bangladesh



When: 2 July 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST



Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham



Match 9: India vs Sri Lanka



When: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST



Where: Headingley, Leeds

Pakistan: The Sarfaraz Ahemed-led side will begin their World Cup campaign on 31st May as they face West Indies at the Trent Bridge in



Match 1: Pakistan vs West Indies

When: 31 May 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 2: Pakistan vs England

When: 3 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

When: 7 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Match 4: Pakistan vs Australia

When: 12 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 5: India vs Pakistan

When: 16 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 6: Pakistan vs South Africa

When: 23 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Where: Lord's, London

Match 7: New Zealand vs Pakistan

When: 26 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 8: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

When: 29 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Where: Headingley, Leeds

Match 9: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

When: 5 July 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Lord's, London

England: hosts will play against South Africa in the opening match of the tournament. The team would look to exploit home advantage.

Match 1: England vs South Africa

When: 30 May 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Oval, London

Match 2: England vs Pakistan

When: 3 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 3: England vs Bangladesh

When: 8 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium

Match 4: England vs West Indies

When: 14 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 5: England vs Afghanistan

When: 18 June 2019 (Tueday), 3 pm IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 6: England vs Sri Lanka

When: 21 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Headingley, Leeds

Match 7: England vs Australia

When: 25 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Lord's, London

Match 8: England vs India

When: 30 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 9: England vs New Zealand

When: 3 July 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Australia: The Aaron Finch-led defending World Cup champions will begin their campaign as they play against Afghanistan in their first match at the Bristol County Ground on June 1.

Match 1: Australia vs Afghanistan

When: 1 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Match 2: Australia vs West Indies

When: 6 June 2019 (Thursday), 3:00 pm IST

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 3: Australia vs India

When: 9 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Oval, London

Match 4: Pakistan vs Australia

When: 12 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 5: Australia vs Sri Lanka

When: 15 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Oval, London

Match 6: Bangladesh vs Australia

When: 20 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 7: Australia vs England

When: 25 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Lord's, London

Match 8: Australia vs New Zealand

When: 29 June 2019 (Satursday), 6 pm IST

Where: Lord's, London

Match 9: Australia vs South Africa

When: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

New Zealand: The Kiwis, under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, will face Sri Lanka in their first World Cup match at the Cardiff Wales Stadium.

Match 1: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

When: 1 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 2: New Zealand vs Bangladesh

When: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 6 pm IST

Where: The Oval, London

Match 3: New Zealand vs Afghanistan

When: 8 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST

Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 4: New Zealand vs India

When: 13 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 5: New Zealand vs South Africa

When: 19 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 6: New Zealand vs West Indies

When: 22 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 7: New Zealand vs Pakistan

When: 26 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 8: New Zealand vs Australia

When: 29 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST

Where: Lord's, London

Match 9: New Zealand vs England

When: 3 July 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

South Africa: The will face hosts, England, in the opening match of the tournament on 30th May.

Match 1: South Africa vs England

When: 30 May 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Oval, London

Match 2: South Africa vs Bangladesh

When: 2 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Oval, London

Match 3: South Africa vs India

When: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 4: South Africa vs West Indies

When: 10 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 5: South Africa vs Afghanistan

When: 15 June 21019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST

Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 6: South Africa vs New Zealand

When: 19 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 7: South Africa vs Pakistan

When: 23 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Where: Lord's, London

Match 8: South Africa vs Sri Lanka

When: 28 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Match 9: South Africa vs Australia

When: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

West Indies: The Jason Holder-led Carribean side will face Pakistan in their first World Cup match on 31st May.

Match 1: West Indies vs Pakistan

When: 31 May 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 2: West Indies vs Australia

When: 6 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 3: West Indies vs South Africa

When: 10 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 4: West Indies vs England

When: 14 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 5: West Indies vs Bangladesh

When: 17 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 6: West Indies vs New Zealand

When: 22 June 2019 (Saturday), 6 pm IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 7: West Indies vs India

When: 27 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 8: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

When: 1 July 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Match 9: West Indies vs Afghanistan

When: 4 July 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Where: Headingley, Leeds

Sri Lanka: With some of the new faces, the side, under the inexperienced captain Dimuth Karunaratne, will begin their campaign on June 1 against new Zealand.

Match 1: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

When: 1 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 2: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

When: 4 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 3: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

When: 7 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Match 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

When: 11 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Match 5: Sri Lanka vs Australia

When: 15 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Oval, London

Match 6: Sri Lanka vs England

When: 21 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Headingley, Leeds

Match 7: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

When: 28 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Match 8: Sri Lanka vs West Indies

When: 1 July 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Match 9: Sri Lanka vs India

When: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Where: Headingley, Leeds

Bangladesh: With the likes of skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, and Mustafizur Rahman, the team would begin their campaign on 2nd June against Faf du Plessis-led South Africa.

Match 1: Bangladesh vs South Africa

When: 2 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Where: The Oval, London

Match 2: Bangladesh vs New Zealand

When: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 6 pm IST

Where: The Oval, London

Match 3: Bangladesh vs England

When: 8 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Where: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 4: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

When: 11 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Match 5: Bangladesh vs West Indies

When: 17 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 6: Bangladesh vs Australia

When: 20 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 7: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

When: 24 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Where: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 8: Bangladesh vs India

When: 2 July 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST

Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 9: Bangladesh vs Pakistan

When: 5 July (Friday), 3 pm IST

Where: Lord's, London