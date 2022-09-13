ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Schedule, points table and rankings

While the would be trying their best to defend thier title, Australia is the favourites with 70 Points-contested (PCT) in the 2021-23. 120 PCT is the highest achievable point in the World Test Championship.

South Africa is another team with 66.67 PCT and is ranked in the 2nd spot.

Sri Lanka and India are close, with 53.33 PCT for Sri Lanka and 52.08 for India. Given below are the schedule, points table, rankings and everything you should know about 2022-23.

ICC World Test Championship: Schedule

Month Match Host October 2022 South Africa Vs West Indies 1st Test South Africa South Africa Vs West Indies 2nd Test South Africa South Africa Vs West Indies 1st Test South Africa South Africa Vs West Indies 2nd Test South Africa Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Pakistan Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Pakistan October/ November 2022 Pakistan Vs England 3rd Test Pakistan India Vs Australia 1st Test India India Vs Australia 2nd Test India India Vs Australia 3rd Test India India Vs Australia 4th Test India November 2022 New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test New Zealand December 2022 New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test New Zealand Australia Vs South Africa 1st Test Australia January 2023 Australia Vs South Africa 2nd Test Australia Australia Vs South Africa 3rd Test Australia

ICC World Test Championship: Points table

RANK TEAMS MATCHES PLAYED Won Lost Tie Drawn No result PT PCT 1 AUSTRALIA 10 6 1 0 3 0 84 70 2 SOUTH AFRICA 10 6 4 0 0 0 72 60 3 SRI LANKA 10 5 4 0 1 0 64 53.33 4 INDIA 12 6 4 0 2 0 75 52.08 5 PAKISTAN 9 4 3 0 2 0 56 51.85 6 WEST INDIES 9 4 3 0 2 0 54 50 7 ENGLAND 19 7 8 0 4 0 88 38.6 8 NEW ZEALAND 9 2 6 0 1 0 28 25.93 9 BANGLADESH 10 1 8 0 1 0 16 13.33

ICC World Test Championship: Latest team rankings

RANK TEAM MATCHES POINTS RATING 1 Australia 19 2439 128 2 India 29 3318 114 3 South Africa 21 2306 110 4 England 39 3909 100 5 New Zealand 27 2704 100 6 Pakistan 23 2111 92 7 Sri Lanka 23 1916 83 8 West Indies 25 1988 80 9 Bangladesh 22 1047 48 10 Zimbabwe 6 148 25

ICC World Test Championship: Points percentage distribution

Result Points available per match Percentage of points Win 12 100 Tie 6 50 Draw 4 33.33 Loss 0 0

ICC World Test Championship: Points per series