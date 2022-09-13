ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Schedule, points table and rankings

While the New Zealand Cricket team would be trying their best to defend thier ICC World Test Championship title, Australia is the favourites with 70 Points-contested (PCT) in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. 120 PCT is the highest achievable point in the World Test Championship.
South Africa is another team with 66.67 PCT and is ranked in the 2nd spot.
Sri Lanka and India are close, with 53.33 PCT for Sri Lanka and 52.08 for India. Given below are the schedule, points table, rankings and everything you should know about ICC World Test Championship 2022-23.
ICC World Test Championship: Schedule
|Month
|Match
|Host
|October 2022
|South Africa Vs West Indies 1st Test
|South Africa
|South Africa Vs West Indies 2nd Test
|South Africa
|South Africa Vs West Indies 1st Test
|South Africa
|South Africa Vs West Indies 2nd Test
|South Africa
|Pakistan Vs England 1st Test
|Pakistan
|Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test
|Pakistan
|
October/ November 2022
|Pakistan Vs England 3rd Test
|Pakistan
|India Vs Australia 1st Test
|India
|India Vs Australia 2nd Test
|India
|India Vs Australia 3rd Test
|India
|India Vs Australia 4th Test
|India
|
November 2022
|New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test
|New Zealand
|December 2022
|New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test
|New Zealand
|Australia Vs South Africa 1st Test
|Australia
|January 2023
|Australia Vs South Africa 2nd Test
|Australia
|Australia Vs South Africa 3rd Test
|Australia
ICC World Test Championship: Points table
|RANK
|TEAMS
|MATCHES PLAYED
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tie
|
Drawn
|
No result
|
PT
|
PCT
|1
|AUSTRALIA
|10
|6
|1
|0
|3
|0
|84
|70
|2
|
SOUTH AFRICA
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|72
|60
|3
|
SRI LANKA
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|64
|53.33
|4
|
INDIA
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|0
|75
|52.08
|5
|
PAKISTAN
|9
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|56
|51.85
|6
|
WEST INDIES
|9
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|54
|50
|7
|
ENGLAND
|19
|7
|8
|0
|4
|0
|88
|38.6
|8
|
NEW ZEALAND
|9
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|28
|25.93
|9
|
BANGLADESH
|10
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|16
|13.33
ICC World Test Championship: Latest team rankings
|RANK
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|RATING
|1
|
Australia
|19
|2439
|128
|2
|
India
|29
|3318
|114
|3
|
South Africa
|21
|2306
|110
|4
|
England
|39
|3909
|100
|5
|
New Zealand
|27
|2704
|100
|6
|
Pakistan
|23
|2111
|92
|7
|
Sri Lanka
|23
|1916
|83
|8
|
West Indies
|25
|1988
|80
|9
|
Bangladesh
|22
|1047
|48
|10
|
Zimbabwe
|6
|148
|25
ICC World Test Championship: Points percentage distribution
|Result
|Points available per match
|Percentage of points
|Win
|12
|100
|Tie
|6
|50
|Draw
|4
|33.33
|Loss
|0
|0
ICC World Test Championship: Points per series
|Matches in series
|Total points available
|2
|24
|3
|36
|4
|48
|5
|60
