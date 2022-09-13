ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Schedule, points table and rankings

JUST IN
Men's T20 World Cup: India head for Australia with full-strength squad
BS Trends  |  New Delhi 

New Zealand Cricket team are currently the defending champions of the ICC World Test Championship
New Zealand Cricket team are currently the defending champions of the ICC World Test Championship

While the New Zealand Cricket team would be trying their best to defend thier ICC World Test Championship title, Australia is the favourites with 70 Points-contested (PCT) in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. 120 PCT is the highest achievable point in the World Test Championship.

South Africa is another team with 66.67 PCT and is ranked in the 2nd spot.

Sri Lanka and India are close, with 53.33 PCT for Sri Lanka and 52.08 for India. Given below are the schedule, points table, rankings and everything you should know about ICC World Test Championship 2022-23.

ICC World Test Championship: Schedule

Month Match Host
October 2022 South Africa Vs West Indies 1st Test South Africa
South Africa Vs West Indies 2nd Test South Africa
South Africa Vs West Indies 1st Test South Africa
South Africa Vs West Indies 2nd Test South Africa
Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Pakistan
Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Pakistan

October/ November 2022

 Pakistan Vs England 3rd Test Pakistan
India Vs Australia 1st Test India
India Vs Australia 2nd Test India
India Vs Australia 3rd Test India
India Vs Australia 4th Test India

November 2022

 New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test New Zealand
December 2022 New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test New Zealand
Australia Vs South Africa 1st Test Australia
January 2023 Australia Vs South Africa 2nd Test Australia
Australia Vs South Africa 3rd Test Australia

ICC World Test Championship: Points table

RANK TEAMS MATCHES PLAYED

Won

Lost

Tie

Drawn

No result

PT

PCT
1 AUSTRALIA 10 6 1 0 3 0 84 70
2

SOUTH AFRICA

 10 6 4 0 0 0 72 60
3

SRI LANKA

 10 5 4 0 1 0 64 53.33
4

INDIA

 12 6 4 0 2 0 75 52.08
5

PAKISTAN

9 4 3 0 2 0 56 51.85
6

WEST INDIES

 9 4 3 0 2 0 54 50
7

ENGLAND

 19 7 8 0 4 0 88 38.6
8

NEW ZEALAND

 9 2 6 0 1 0 28 25.93
9

BANGLADESH

 10 1 8 0 1 0 16 13.33

ICC World Test Championship: Latest team rankings

RANK TEAM MATCHES POINTS RATING
1

Australia

 19 2439 128
2

India

 29 3318 114
3

South Africa

 21 2306 110
4

England

 39 3909 100
5

New Zealand

 27 2704 100
6

Pakistan

 23 2111 92
7

Sri Lanka

 23 1916 83
8

West Indies

 25 1988 80
9

Bangladesh

 22 1047 48
10

Zimbabwe

 6 148 25

ICC World Test Championship: Points percentage distribution

Result Points available per match Percentage of points
Win 12 100
Tie 6 50
Draw 4 33.33
Loss 0 0

ICC World Test Championship: Points per series

Matches in series Total points available
2 24
3 36
4 48
5 60
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)

First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 14:29 IST

