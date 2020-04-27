Importance of Tests over IPL: Here's what Bumrah said in a chat with Yuvraj

India’s ace pacer has said that many young cricketers in the team don't want to play the longest format of the game (Tests) and they focus more on IPL and limited-over format (ODIs and T20s).



In an Instagram Live session, former India all-rounder asked the pacer to give an honest answer about the youngsters' mindset towards Test cricket.



"It is a sad reality that many young cricketers tell me that they want to play IPL. I feel sad that they don't realise the importance of Test cricket. Many people tell me that I came into the Indian side because of IPL, but I believe it is a myth," said Bumrah.

Bumrah’s IPL career



In 77 matches, he took 82 wickets at an average of 26.62 with an economy rate of 7.56. His best bowling performance in IPL is 3 for 7.

Bumrah’s Test career



Bumrah has so far played 14 Tests for India and bagged 68 wickets at an average of 20.33.

Bumrah ODI career



The 26-year old pacer has scalped 104 wickets in 64 matches at an average of 24.43 with a jaw-dropping economy rate of 4.56. His bowling performance in ODIs is five for 27.

He continued: "I played IPL in 2013. I was not regularly playing IPL. I was also playing Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. Your base is created by the Ranji Trophy. It is a harsh reality that young players do look to play shorter formats.""Maybe by playing shorter formats, you get fame and money. You get big money at a young age by playing in the IPL. My finances are handled by my mother. I have seen that young guys want validation from the people on social media. At the end of the day, you do not become good cricketers by validation on social media," Bumrah explained.Yuvraj, a veteran of 40 Tests, believes that the longest format of the game builds players for the other formats too."I desperately wanted to play Test cricket for the country. But the thing is that when you play five-day cricket, it will automatically improve your limited-over cricket," Yuvraj said.Bumrah was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year. He managed to pick up six wickets in the series.However, the side lost the two-match series 0-2 and this proved as their first defeat in the World Test Championship.Bumrah would have been in action for the in the (IPL) if the tournament had commenced on March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.Bumrah has risen rapidly to become one of the leading fast bowlers in the world but he said many thought that he would be the "last person to play for India"."Many people told me that I won't play for long, there was an expectation that the last person to play for the country would be me," said Bumrah when Yuvraj asked him about his unusual bowling action."They told me that I would just play the Ranji Trophy. But I kept on improving and I persisted with my action," said the 26-year-old, who made his India debut in January 2016 following his exploits in the IPL.Former India all-rounder has heaped praise on Bumrah, saying the pacer has the potential to become the number one bowler in the world in all three formats of the game."You need to believe that you would be the number one bowler in the world. You should not be bothered about what the outside world thinks", Yuvraj said.Singh continued: "You have the potential to be the number one bowler in the world in all the formats. Your focus should be to become the number one bowler for the next two years. You are the most mature guy on the side. You are one of the nicest guys"During the chat, Yuvraj reminded Bumrah that he had predicted that the pacer would go on to become the "number one bowler in the world". And he did in 2017 when he reached the spot in the T20 rankings.