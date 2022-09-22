IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Playing 11 probables, toss timing and latest team news

-
-
The Indian team is under pressure for the first time in a home series under the captainship of Rohit Sharma. It was under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy that India lost back-to-back matches against South Africa in a five-match series in June. But under Rohit, it is the first time that India are trailing at home in a bilateral series.
Therefore, this match in Nagpur becomes a do-or-die game for India.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Australia would look like
India would look to play Jasprit Bumrah and would want him to perform as well. He would most likely come in place of Umesh Yadav as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, no matter how badly he performed in the last game, is part of India’s T20 World Cup plans and hence can’t be made to it out just yet. Umesh Yadav, the local boy would have to sit out most likely.
Australia on the other hand would play with the same team as it managed to chase down such a big total with it.
India's likely playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshaal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal,
Australia's likely playing 11
Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia 1st T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs Australia 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.
India T20I Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
Australia T20I Squad
Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 20:48 IST