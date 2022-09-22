IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Playing 11 probables, toss timing and latest team news

The Indian team is under pressure for the first time in a home series under the captainship of . It was under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy that lost back-to-back matches against South Africa in a five-match series in June. But under Rohit, it is the first time that are trailing at home in a bilateral series.

Therefore, this match in becomes a do-or-die game for .

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and would look like

India would look to play and would want him to perform as well. He would most likely come in place of Umesh Yadav as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, no matter how badly he performed in the last game, is part of India’s T20 World Cup plans and hence can’t be made to it out just yet. Umesh Yadav, the local boy would have to sit out most likely.

on the other hand would play with the same team as it managed to chase down such a big total with it.



India's likely playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshaal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Australia's likely playing 11

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

1st T20I Toss Timing and Details

2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper and his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.

India T20I Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia T20I Squad

Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.