IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of VCA Stadium, Nagpur

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Pitch report, weather, dew update of Barabati Stadium
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of YSR Reddy Stadium
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather update from Arun Jaitley stadium
IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of PCA Stadium, Mohali
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of M Chinnaswamy Stadium
-
The caravan of the three-match T20I series between hosts India and visitors Australia moves from North of India to the central. The two teams will fight it out at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The capacity crowd at the venue will be waiting for nothing less than an Indian victory as a loss would mean a series loss for Rohit Sharma and co.
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Pitch Report
The Vidarbha Cricket Association ground in Jamtha, Nagpur has been known for its high-scoring wickets and the trend shall continue. However, India have played four T20I matches here and won only two. The two matches it lost were one against Sri Lanka way back in 2009 and other against New Zealand in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Against Sri Lanka, India made 186 but were not able to chase down 216. Against New Zealand, they could not chase down even 127.
However, in the past two games against England and Bangladesh respectively, Indian players have done well and won defending both a high and a low total. The pitch would definitely be good for batting and India would look to defend once more.
Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I Nagpur weather report
The weather in Jamtha Nagpur is going to be alarmingly humid and the sub-30 temperatures are only going to add to the heat. It would be very tough for the Aussies to handle the weather because it is definitely going to be worse than Mohali.
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming
Second India vs Australia T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST on September 23, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and can also be watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
When and where would the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I occur?
The second T20I match between India and Australia would begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time on September 23, 2022, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Jamtha, Nagpur.
Where can people watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Aaron Finch-led Australia Live and Exclusive on Star Sports Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs Australia match can be Live Streamed on the Hotstar app and its website.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 20:28 IST