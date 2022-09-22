IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of VCA Stadium, Nagpur

The caravan of the three-match T20I series between hosts and visitors moves from North of to the central. The two teams will fight it out at the VCA Stadium in . The capacity crowd at the venue will be waiting for nothing less than an Indian victory as a loss would mean a series loss for and co.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The Vidarbha Cricket Association ground in Jamtha, has been known for its high-scoring wickets and the trend shall continue. However, have played four T20I matches here and won only two. The two matches it lost were one against Sri Lanka way back in 2009 and other against New Zealand in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Against Sri Lanka, India made 186 but were not able to chase down 216. Against New Zealand, they could not chase down even 127.

However, in the past two games against and Bangladesh respectively, Indian players have done well and won defending both a high and a low total. The pitch would definitely be good for batting and India would look to defend once more.

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I weather report

The weather in Jamtha Nagpur is going to be alarmingly humid and the sub-30 temperatures are only going to add to the heat. It would be very tough for the Aussies to handle the weather because it is definitely going to be worse than Mohali.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Second T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST on September 23, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and can also be watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

When and where would the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I occur?

The second T20I match between India and would begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time on September 23, 2022, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Jamtha, Nagpur.

Where can people watch 2nd T20I Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Aaron Finch-led Australia Live and Exclusive on Star Sports Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s match can be Live Streamed on the Hotstar app and its website.