IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Preview: Death bowling concerns loom large over India

Matthew Wade and Cameron Green showed that Indian bowling is not the same without and as a result of it, he might be drafted into the playing eleven of the Indian team for the next game. will take on visitors in the second T20I of the three-match series at Nagpur, having lost the first one in Mohali. Although an inconsequential series otherwise, if lose this game, they would lose their first ever home series under the captaincy of .

The death overs concern

For India, death bowling is a really big concern as it has continued to torment the hearts of skipper Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid ever since the Asia Cup. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was entrusted with the duties of death bowling at the start of the Asia Cup, but he has not been able to prove himself and hence must find another bowler who can take over the responsibility. Maybe that is why Bumrah has been asked to get ready for the second T20I.

Even Harshal Patel wasn't really able to get going in the first game. His slower ones, the ace among his deck of cards, were not landing right nor were the yorkers. It is therefore important for India that Harshal finds his rhythm back and he should be bowling alongside Bumrah in the death.

For Australia, it’s all about momentum

The Australian team is without the services of its main players in David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc and yet the guys who have got the chance to play, are performing really well. Steve Smith has got the chance to bat at number three, Josh Inglis and Tim David have found a place in the playing eleven and they look more than willing to utilise this opportunity and make themselves comfortable in the squad.

Most importantly, Cameron Green showed how big a hitter of the ball he could be and at the same time, could bowl with ease as well. The Aussies would therefore like to continue with this momentum.

India vs Australia: How will the teams shape up?

India will most likely play in place of Umesh Yadav. No other changes seem likely as of now. would look to go with the same team that won the first T20I and experiment only after winning the series.

India Likely Playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Likely Playing 11

(c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Ind vs Aus: Nagpur pitch and weather report

In India, almost all the pitches are batting-friendly nowadays and Nagpur is no aberration. With 80% humidity, it is going to be almost unbearable to play in the evening. The humidity will continue to be in the same range throughout the match hours. Yet, a high-scoring match will be in the offing for sure.