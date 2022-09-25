IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Pitch report and weather update of Hyderabad Stadium

After two cracker jacks of a game, the two very strong T20I units in India and Australia will head to for the final showdown. The series is tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first game in Mohali and then India coming with a victory in a curtailed 8-overs a side affair in Nagpur.

Rain played a spoilsport in Nagpur but the hard work of groundsmen made the game happen. A similar pattern seems to be on the cards in too as it is going to rain in the daytime and covers would have to do the magic for the game to happen in the evening.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Pitch Report

So far, only two international T20s have been hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in . Of these two, one has been abandoned, while the other was won by India against West Indies when they chased down 208 with an over and two balls to spare. It was the same game in which scored 94*. Thus the pitch is favourable to batters and it has been seen in numerous IPL games too.

Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I Hyderabad weather report

The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day with intermittent showers. During the match hours of 7 pm to 11 pm IST, the cloud will start retreating. So if the pitch is properly covered in the daytime, a game (even if a curtailed one) might be in the offing. The temperatures would be in higher 20 with humidity as high as 75-80%.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming

The third T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST on September 25, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

When and where would the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I occur?

The third T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time on September 23, 2022, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where can people watch 3rd T20I Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Aaron Finch-led Australia Live and Exclusive on Star Sports Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s match can be Live Streamed on the Hotstar app and its website.