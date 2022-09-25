LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » India Australia Series » News
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Playing 11 probables, toss timing and latest team news
Business Standard

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Preview: With series at 1-1, Hyderabad ready for finale

India vs Australia 3rd T20I preview: The third T20I of the series at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Hyderabad will be the final showdown between the two teams who have fought valiantly so far

Topics
India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid with umpires before the second India vs Australia T20I at Nagpur. Photo:@BCCI
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid with umpires before the second India vs Australia T20I at Nagpur. Photo:@BCCI

If it was Matthew Wade’s batting in both the games for Australia, then Axar Patel has been a lynchpin of India’s resistance with the ball in both those games. Apart from these two, both the teams also found hope in the form of other players. India got the form of its captain Rohit Sharma back while Australia could see a great potential hitter in Cameron Green with the bat.

Dineh Karthik’s smooth finishing and Adam Zampa’s smart googlies were morale-boosting for the two sides as well. Now that both the teams have found players who are in form enough to change the course of the game, the battle at Hyderabad will be nothing less than a final showdown.

India vs Australia: How will the teams shape up?

The changes that India made in the last game were based on the reduced nature of the match. Hence to expect it to have the same team going into this game would not be right. Rishabh Pant will have to make way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in all likelihood. Other than that, the team is likely to remain the same.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis may come back into the side in place of Daniel Sams, while Josh Inglis could replace Sean Abbott.

India Likely Playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Likely Playing 11

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Ind vs Aus: Hyderabad pitch and weather report

So far only two international T20s have been hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Of these two, one was abandoned, while the other was won by India against West Indies when they chased down 208 with an over and two balls to spare. It was the same game in which Virat Kohli scored 94*. The pitch is favours the batters here.

The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day with intermittent showers. During the match hours of 7 pm to 11 pm IST, the cloud will start retreating. So, if the pitch is properly covered in the daytime, a game (even if a curtailed one) might be in the offing.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India vs Australia

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 10:52 IST

`