IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Preview: With series at 1-1, Hyderabad ready for finale

If it was Matthew Wade’s batting in both the games for Australia, then Axar Patel has been a lynchpin of India’s resistance with the ball in both those games. Apart from these two, both the teams also found hope in the form of other players. India got the form of its captain back while Australia could see a great potential hitter in Cameron Green with the bat.

Dineh Karthik’s smooth finishing and Adam Zampa’s smart googlies were morale-boosting for the two sides as well. Now that both the teams have found players who are in form enough to change the course of the game, the battle at Hyderabad will be nothing less than a final showdown.

India vs Australia: How will the teams shape up?

The changes that India made in the last game were based on the reduced nature of the match. Hence to expect it to have the same team going into this game would not be right. Rishabh Pant will have to make way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in all likelihood. Other than that, the team is likely to remain the same.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis may come back into the side in place of Daniel Sams, while Josh Inglis could replace Sean Abbott.

India Likely Playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Likely Playing 11

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Ind vs Aus: Hyderabad pitch and weather report

So far only two international T20s have been hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Of these two, one was abandoned, while the other was won by India against West Indies when they chased down 208 with an over and two balls to spare. It was the same game in which scored 94*. The pitch is favours the batters here.

The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day with intermittent showers. During the match hours of 7 pm to 11 pm IST, the cloud will start retreating. So, if the pitch is properly covered in the daytime, a game (even if a curtailed one) might be in the offing.