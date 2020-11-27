IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: Crowds return to stadium as India dons new jersey

-
India’s much-awaited first international series in times of Covid-19 pandemic will kickstart today, with a new-look Team India taking on Australia in the first of their three-match One Day International (ODI) series at Sydney cricket ground. Though cricket has continued to be played through much of the pandemic-affected time, these matches have been played in empty grounds. Now, however, for the first time in at least 10 months, fans will be present at the stadium in person; Australian authorities have allowed 50 per cent occupancy in stadiums for this series.
India vs Australia 1st ODI playing 11
India’s playing XI is likely to see the inclusion of Mayank Agarwal at the top of the line-up, in place of Rohit Sharma. Agarwal was among the highest run-getters in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, the Australian team management might fret over the selection of Glenn Maxwell. The hard-hitting batsman had a very disappointing IPL season: He scored only 108 runs in the 106 balls that he faced.
The IND vs AUS first ODI will be telecast live on three channels of Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will broadcast the matches live with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 8:40 am IST.
Though both the teams are equally strong on paper, Australia starts as a favourite in first ODI. India has not played as a unit since February 2020 but Australia has defeated England 2-1 in an ODI series played recently in the United Kingdom.
