IND vs AUS: Why Kohli will miss Rohit Sharma in limited-overs cricket?

|Top run-getters in Wins (since 2013)
|Name
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Strike Rate
|Virat Kohli
|157
|151
|27
|7981
|160 no
|64.36
|30
|37
|97.03
|Rohit Sharma
|138
|136
|16
|7137
|264
|59.47
|27
|31
|92.54
|Joe Root
|149
|140
|21
|5962
|133 no
|50.1
|16
|33
|86.9
|Top run-scorers in successful chases (Since 2013)
|Name
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Strike Rate
|Virat Kohli
|55
|52
|22
|3397
|154
|113.23
|14
|13
|101.73
|Rohit Sharma
|52
|52
|12
|2774
|152 no
|69.35
|10
|16
|90.38
|Shikhar Dhawan
|49
|48
|6
|2276
|132 no
|54.19
|7
|11
|98.99
- Rohit is the only batsman to hit three double centuries in ODIs. He scored two of them against Sri Lanka, while the one against Australia saw hims smash 17 sixes.
- He holds the world record for registering the highest individual score in ODIs. He scored 264 runs off 173 balls against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 13, 2014.
- Rohit is also the only batsman to score five hundred in ICC’s World Cup event as he reached this feat in 2019. Even, India’s most successful batsmen in World Cups Sachin Tendulkar has not scored 5 centuries as he participated in six ODIs WC.
- He is the only batsman in world cricket as of now to post eight innings of the 150-plus score in ODIs.
- He is the only batsman in world cricket to hit four T20I centuries.
- He also holds the world record of hitting the most number of sixes, 127, in T20 Internationals.
- Rohit holds the world record for most 50-plus innings (25).
