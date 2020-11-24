IND vs AUS: Why Kohli will miss Rohit Sharma in limited-overs cricket?

The much-awaited bilateral series between India and Australia will kickstart this weekend when the Virat Kohli-led side begins its campaign with limited-overs series. Notably, this will be the first international cricket series after the Covid-19 pandemic that will see spectators in the stadium. Earlier, when England hosted West Indies, Ireland, and Pakistan during English summer, crowds were not allowed in the stadiums.

In times of Covid-19, the Indian cricket team will play limited-overs cricket without the services of its vice-captain and charismatic opener Rohit Sharma, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. Rohit was not named for ODIs and T20Is, despite the Mumbaikar playing the final of the Indian Premier League. The absence of Rohit at the top of the batting order may bring instability in India playing 11.



Rohit Sharma, who is also known as Hitman among his fans, holds a mind-wobbling record against Australia. Since his promotion as an opener in 2013, Rohit has been an architect of India’s wins across the world. He holds the record of scoring the maximum number of centuries (4) by a travelling batsman. However, all the four centuries of his come in a losing cause.





Although, India failed to build upon his success in Australia, mainly because of the Indian cricket team's brittle middle-order in the past, Rohit will be missed due to his strong backfoot play. The Australian pitches, generally, remain true throughout the match and stroke players can make merry by cutting and pulling the ball. It is not easy for sub-continent players to adjust to Australian conditions and pitches, which have an extra pace and bounce in comparison. But Rohit is one among few to whom backfoot play comes naturally.

Top run-scorers since January 2013

In the list of leading run-getters since January, 2013, is at second position with 7137 runs at an average of 59.47, behind Virat Kolhi (7981). While Joe Root is at the third position in the list with distant 5962 runs at an average of 50.10.

Top run-getters in Wins (since 2013) Name Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest score Average Hundreds Fifties Strike Rate Virat Kohli 157 151 27 7981 160 no 64.36 30 37 97.03 Rohit Sharma 138 136 16 7137 264 59.47 27 31 92.54 Joe Root 149 140 21 5962 133 no 50.1 16 33 86.9

Top run-scorers in successful chases

When we talk about a batsman who helped India win the matches chasing, is the only name that crops up in our mind. Though, Kohli would not have been the highest run-getter for India while chasing if he was not supported by Rohit Sharma, who is second on the list.



Top run-scorers in successful chases (Since 2013) Name Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest score Average Hundreds Fifties Strike Rate Virat Kohli 55 52 22 3397 154 113.23 14 13 101.73 Rohit Sharma 52 52 12 2774 152 no 69.35 10 16 90.38 Shikhar Dhawan 49 48 6 2276 132 no 54.19 7 11 98.99

Both the players are coming into the series with a superb form as Rahul and Dhawan were the top run-getters in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). File photo: PTI Who can replace Rohit at the top of the batting order?

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, newly appointed vice-captain KL Rahul could open with Shikhar Dhawan. Both the players are coming into the series with a superb form as Rahul and Dhawan were the top run-getters in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Rohit Sharma’s record in limited-overs cricket

One Day Internationals

Rohit is the only batsman to hit three double centuries in ODIs. He scored two of them against Sri Lanka, while the one against Australia saw hims smash 17 sixes.

He holds the world record for registering the highest individual score in ODIs. He scored 264 runs off 173 balls against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 13, 2014.

Rohit is also the only batsman to score five hundred in ICC’s World Cup event as he reached this feat in 2019. Even, India’s most successful batsmen in World Cups Sachin Tendulkar has not scored 5 centuries as he participated in six ODIs WC.

He is the only batsman in world cricket as of now to post eight innings of the 150-plus score in ODIs.

T20 Internationals