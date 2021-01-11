JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India Australia Series » News

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE 3rd Test Day 5: Lyon removes Rahane early; 110-3

India resumes its chase from 98-2 on Day 5 with Pujara (9 not out) and Rahane (4 not out) as overnight batsmen. Check India vs Australia live score and match updates here

Topics
India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Cheteshwar Pujara. Photo: PTI
Cheteshwar Pujara. Photo: PTI
On Day 5 of India vs Australia third Test match, India need to bat out 97 Overs to save the Test match or score the remaining 309 runs to win the match against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground today. Ajinkya Rahane and Chesteshwar Pujara were the overnight batsmen. Australia declared its second innings at 312-6 and set a target of 407 runs for India.

Day 4: India vs Australia 3rd Test live scorecard
 
 
 
 
3rd Test, Day 5: Australia vs India live streaming details
 
The IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 live proceedings will be available on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
 
Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details
 
 
ICC World Test Championship
 
The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.
 
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
 
Check India vs Australia live match updates here….

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh