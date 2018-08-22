Ind vs Eng 3rd Test: Pandya, Bumrah, Kohli star in 203-run win over England

Indian cricket team produced a fantastic collective performance to outclass England by 203 runs in the third Test to keep the five-match series alive at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Needing only a wicket on the final morning, India completed the formalities in only 2.5 overs as England were all out for 317, well short of the mammoth victory target of 521 runs. The final wicket was taken by Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed James Anderson (11), caught by Ajinkya Rahane. India now trail England 1-2 but more importantly got some breathing space after a heart-breaking defeat in Edgbaston, followed by the debacle at the Lord's cricket ground. The heartening aspect was the kind of domination shown by the Team India in what can easily be termed as a complete performance under Virat Kohli's captaincy outside the sub-continent.

While openers K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were solid if not spectacular, the new ball bowlers Ishant Sharma (2/32 and 2/70) and Mohammed Shami (1/56 and 1/78) were relentless in their attack. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (81 in first innings) and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara (72 in second innings) also put their hands up when it mattered the most. Hardik Pandya (five-for and half-century) produced an all-round performance with wickets and runs to justify his place and make a statement to the critics.

The slip catching improved by leaps and bounds with Rahul taking seven catches. Rishabh Pant showed why he is considered a minefield of talent during his eventful stay at the crease. Pant might still be a work in progress as far as glove-work is concerned but five catches in the first innings showed that it won't be easy for the first choice Test keeper Wriddhiman Saha to just walk back into the team once he gets fit.

India captain hit his 23rd century in the second innings and only behind 3 Indian batsmen – Rahul Dravid (36), Sunil Gavaskar (34) andSachin Tendulkar (51) as India continued to dominate England in the third Test at Trent Bridge. reached his century in the 92nd over off Chris Woakes' delivery when India's score was 279/3. Earlier, in the first innings Virat Kohli had missed his century. He was dismissed on 97 by England spinner Adil Rashid in the first innings. In the second innings, Virat Kohli along with Cheteshwar Pujara (72) went onto forge a 113-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. India had batted the first session of day three without the fall of a wicket courtesy Kohli and Pujara's partnership. Leading from the front, Kohli brought up his half-century off 74 deliveries and then reached the three-figures in 189 balls. His innings was laced with 9 boundaries. However, Kohli did survive a scare in the nervous nineties when Keaton Jennings dropped him on 93. Last but not the least was skipper himself. Easily the best batsmen across both sides, Kohli has now taken his tally of runs to 440 after knocks of 97 and 103 in the third Test. Call it a coincidence, Kohli has accumulated exactly 200 runs in the first and third Test matches. With two hundreds and two half-centuries, Kohli has made sure that there are no debates on who is the best batsmen in world cricket currently. He has now scored hundreds in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and England. The Indian captain's ability to cut down on his scoring shots, showing patience when Jimmy Anderson was on fire was hallmark of his batting skills.

Such has been his domination that the second-highest scorer across both the teams is Jonny Bairstow (206 runs) while Jos Buttler, after his maiden Test hundred, is placed third with 170 runs. From India, Pandya with 160 runs, is the second best but it has a lot do with the batting debacles in the first two Test matches.





How Hardik Pandya all-round performance help India to win Trent Bridge Test?

Hardik Pandya picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as India bowled out England for 161 in the first innings. After India posted 329 in their first innings, Pandya picked up a career-best five for 28 as England lost 10 wickets in the post-lunch session of the second day and were all out in 38.2 overs. First, Pandya had Root caught at second slip with K L Rahul getting his fingers under the ball in time for the TV umpire to rule in his favour. An over later, Pandya and Rahul combined again to send Jonny Bairstow (15) back. Pandya wasn't done just yet. His next three wickets came in the space of three balls across the 31st and 33rd overs, during which he was on a hattrick as well. Pandya scalped the wickets of both Chris Woakes (8) and Adil Rashid (5) as Pant collected his fifth catch in only his first Test outing. Pandya was on a hattrick after he trapped Stuart Broad (0) with the first ball of the next over, but James Anderson (1 not out) fended it off. Pandya's 28-ball effort was the second-quickest five-wicket haul for India in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh took a fiver off 27 balls against West Indies in 2006. Also, in the second innings he scored 50 run-a- ball when India needed quick runs as they had to declare to put England for 10 Overs.

Indian openers good show in 3rd Test

After poor opening partnership in first two Test, India’s new opening combination – K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan – gave India a solid start in the both the innings which played an important role in India’s success in Trent Bridge Test. In the second innings, Indian openers came up with an attacking frame of mind. With a mammoth first innings lead of 168, Indians went for the kill from the word go. K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan started to play strokes from the first ball. At one point, Rahul was scoring with over 100 strike rate.

India vs England head to head in Test matches

120254549In EnglandMatches played: 60India won: 7England won: 32Drawn: 21In NottinghamMatches played: 7India won: 2England won: 2Drawn: 3