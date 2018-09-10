Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 4 LIVE score: Can Kohli & co fight back again?

On Day 4 of the fifth and final test match of the Specsavers Test series, Alastair Cook will be taking the field for one last time in his international career. Earlier, followed up on his good bowling show of 4-79 with a gutsy 86 not out to take India to 292 in the first innings. But England captain Joe Root and Cook dug in as England extended their lead in the second innings. With India’s tour of England coming to end, it has been observed that despite the 3-1 series scoreline, England and India are two well-matched teams, with strong fast-bowling attacks and flawed batting line-ups. This has provided captivating four Tests to date with plenty of ebb and flow, but the reason for England’s victory has been that it has been they who have risen to the occasion whenever crucial moments have presented themselves.



5th Test Day 4 live score









Alastair Cook's farewell test: Achievements



Before the start of the fifth and final test, England’s highest run-getter, Cook, announced his retirement and it was apparent that in his final international appearance he would show his batting masterclass. He scored a fifty in the first innings. It was a coincidence that Cook was playing his swansong Test against India, against whom he had debuted as well. His highest Test score of 294 also came against India at Birmingham during the 2011 series. One of the high points of his captaincy certainly was leading England to a 2-1 series win against India in India back in 2012.



Alastair Cook international record

Matches Innings Runs Average 50s 100s Highest score Home 89 155 6467 43.99 32 14 294 Away 66 125 5295 45.64 22 17 244 Neutral 6 11 609 55.36 3 1 263 Vs India 30 54 2330 46.6 9 6 294 In India 13 26 1235 51.45 4 5 190 Overall 161 291 12371 45.14 57 32 294