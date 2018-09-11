Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 5 LIVE score: Hosts need 7 wickets to win Oval Test

-
BUILD-UP India reeling at 58/3 as England inch towards win A batting collapse saw India reeling at 58/3 at stumps after England set them a victory target of 464 courtesy superlative centuries from Alastair Cook and Joe Root, on day 4 of the fifth and final Test. K L Rahul was batting on 46 while Ajinkya Rahane was on 10 after James Anderson scalped Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). India captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck by Stuart Broad. With seven wickets remaining, India still need 406 more runs for a win. Read full aticle here
On Day 5 of fifth and final India vs England Test match of Specsavers Test series, England cricket team will try to gift 4-1 series win to Alastair Cook in his farewell Test at Kia Oval in London. Earlier, on day 4 India’s old habits -- dropped catches, byes, overthrows, leg side, off side, full, short, misfields – haunted Indian cricket team as England set the target of 464 for Virat Kohli and company. Deflated after fielding for over 112 overs, India's wobbly top-order once again faltered with Shikhar Dhawan (1), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (0) dismissed in quick succession. At one moment India were 1 for the loss of 3 wickets. Dhawan's poor technique was once again exposed as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson. Ditto for Pujara, who got a sharp incutter that breached his defence. He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one. Skipper Virat Kohli after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters.
India vs England 5th Test Day 5 Live score
Alastair Cook records
Top left-handed batsman in terms of Test runs surpassing Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara
|Batsman
|Country
|Test
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Alastair Cook
|England
|161
|291
|12472
|294
|45.35
|33
|57
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|134
|233
|12400
|319
|57.4
|38
|52
|Brian Lara
|West Indies
|131
|232
|11953
|400*
|52.88
|34
|48
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|West Indies
|164
|280
|11867
|203
|51.37
|30
|66
|Allan Border
|England
|156
|265
|11174
|205
|50.56
|27
|63
Most Test wickets by pacers: Anderson equals Mcgrath’s record 563 wickets
|Bowler
|Country
|Test
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Glen McGrath
|Austraila
|124
|243
|563
|21.64
|51.9
|8 for 24
|James Anderson
|England
|143
|267
|563
|26.84
|55.7
|7 for 42
|Courtney Walsh
|West Indies
|132
|242
|519
|24.44
|57.8
|7 for 37
|Kapil Dev
|India
|131
|227
|434
|29.64
|63.9
|9 for 83
|Stuart Broad
|England
|123
|225
|433
|28.86
|58.2
|8 for 15
|Richard Hadlee
|New Zealand
|86
|150
|431
|22.29
|50.8
|9for 52
|Dale Steyn
|South Africa
|88
|161
|421
|22.64
|42
|7 for 51
|Shaun Pollack
|South Africa
|108
|202
|421
|23.11
|57.8
|7 for 87
|Wasim Akram
|Pakistan
|104
|181
|414
|23.62
|54.6
|7 for 119
|Curtly Ambrose
|West Indies
|98
|179
|405
|20.99
|54.5
|8 for 45