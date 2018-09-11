JUST IN
Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 4 highlights: Rahul, Rahane take India to 58/3
Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 5 LIVE score: Hosts need 7 wickets to win Oval Test

With 406 runs required on the final day and seven wickets in hand, an embarrassing 1-4 series defeat looks imminent for India as of now. Catch India vs England 5th Test Day 5 live score updates here

India vs England 2018
Virat Kohli. Photo: Reuters

BUILD-UP India reeling at 58/3 as England inch towards win   A batting collapse saw India reeling at 58/3 at stumps after England set them a victory target of 464 courtesy superlative centuries from Alastair Cook and Joe Root, on day 4 of the fifth and final Test. K L Rahul was batting on 46 while Ajinkya Rahane was on 10 after James Anderson scalped Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). India captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck by Stuart Broad. With seven wickets remaining, India still need 406 more runs for a win. Read full aticle here

On Day 5 of fifth and final India vs England Test match of Specsavers Test series, England cricket team will try to gift 4-1 series win to Alastair Cook in his farewell Test at Kia Oval in London. Earlier, on day 4 India’s old habits -- dropped catches, byes, overthrows, leg side, off side, full, short, misfields – haunted Indian cricket team as England set the target of 464 for Virat Kohli and company. Deflated after fielding for over 112 overs, India's wobbly top-order once again faltered with Shikhar Dhawan (1), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (0) dismissed in quick succession. At one moment India were 1 for the loss of 3 wickets. Dhawan's poor technique was once again exposed as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson. Ditto for Pujara, who got a sharp incutter that breached his defence. He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one. Skipper Virat Kohli after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters.
 
India vs England 5th Test Day 5 Live score
 
 

Alastair Cook records

Top left-handed batsman in terms of Test runs surpassing Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara

Batsman Country Test Innings Runs Highest Average 100s 50s
Alastair Cook England 161 291 12472 294 45.35 33 57
Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 134 233 12400 319 57.4 38 52
Brian Lara West Indies 131 232 11953 400* 52.88 34 48
Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 164 280 11867 203 51.37 30 66
Allan Border England 156 265 11174 205 50.56 27 63
 
Most Test wickets by pacers: Anderson equals Mcgrath’s record 563 wickets

Bowler Country Test Innings Wickets Average  Strike Rate Highest
Glen McGrath Austraila 124 243 563 21.64 51.9 8 for 24
James Anderson England 143 267 563 26.84 55.7 7 for 42
Courtney Walsh West Indies 132 242 519 24.44 57.8 7 for 37
Kapil Dev India  131 227 434 29.64 63.9 9 for 83
Stuart Broad England 123 225 433 28.86 58.2 8 for 15
Richard Hadlee New Zealand 86 150 431 22.29 50.8  9for 52
Dale Steyn South Africa 88 161 421 22.64 42 7 for 51
Shaun Pollack South Africa 108 202 421 23.11 57.8 7 for 87
Wasim Akram  Pakistan 104 181 414 23.62 54.6 7 for 119
Curtly Ambrose West Indies 98 179 405 20.99 54.5 8 for 45

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Tue, September 11 2018. 13:25 IST

