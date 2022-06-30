IND vs ENG 5th Test preview: India aims for a historic win at Edgbaston

After a scintillating series against the English last summer where Virat Kohli's men pressured the home team and eked out two outstanding victories in four matches, the Indian team will now be looking to at least salvage a draw in the fifth rescheduled Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham to win the series.

The fifth match was supposed to be held at Old Trafford, but Covid cases in the Indian camp forced the team to withdraw from the match. Instead of giving up the game, the and ECB decided to hold it in 2022 when India was scheduled to tour for a limited-overs series.

What's at stake?

For India, it is an opportunity to win a series against in for the first time since the historic 2007-08 series. Under Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble's leadership, the Indian team a three-match series, 1-0. If India wins this match or even draws it to win the series, it will be only the fourth time after 1971, 1986 and 2007 that India beat England in England in a Test series.

Who will be the two key players for both teams?

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara, who was thrown out of the team after India's failed stint against South Africa in December 2021, has made a rousing comeback courtesy of his belligerent showing in the County Championships 2022 in England. The experienced India number three scored two double centuries, a 170 not out and a 109 in the seven innings he played for Sussex in the four-county games since arriving in England this year.

India hopes he carries his form into the Test and helps secure a historic series win for his team.

Jonny Bairstow

The free-flowing Jonny Bairstow people saw against New Zealand is a very dangerous batter to bowl against. In the six innings that he played, which also included the innings where he and skipper Ben Stokes added 179 runs in only 20 overs against the quality of the New Zealand bowling attack, the 32-year-old scored 394 runs at an average of 78 and an unbelievable strike rate of 120.

Jimmy Anderson vs Virat Kohli: Battle to watch out for

Jimmy Anderson has been a superb form since coming back from the Ashes down under, and it seems like he is fighting his best to get to the World Test Championship final with as much heart and soul as possible.

Though it is almost impossible for him to play the WTC final this year, Anderson is someone who does not go without a fight. The 39-year-old had the number of during the 2021 part of this series. He got the then-Indian captain out twice in the four games but troubled him even more.

Overall, Anderson has got Kohli out seven times in Tests, including the unforgettable 2014 series in which Kohli was found lacking in the cordon of uncertainty.

Possible playing elevens of both the teams

It is being said that the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma might not be available to lead as he got injured during the practice game, so Mayank Agarwal was added to the Test team. Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in his absence, and Shubman Gill will most likely open along with Hanuma Vihari or Mayank Agarwal. Pujara will bat number three with Kohli at four, Shreyas Iyer at five and Rishabh Pant at six.

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur will be the three all-around options, with Mohd Shami and Jasprit Bumrah coming in as two bowlers. If not Thakur, then Mohd Siraj will play.

As for England would look to go in with Zak Crawley and Alex Lees as openers, with Olly Pope coming in at number three, Joe Root at number four and Jonny Bairstow at number five. Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes will complete the seven batters requirement. Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and will be the four bowlers.

How will the pitch play?

The Edgbaston pitch has been a result-oriented wicket as eight out of the last ten matches have had results, and England has won six out of those. Though India has never won at Edgbaston in their eight attempts, they would be glad to know that England has lost their last two games at Edgbaston against Australia and New Zealand, respectively. The wicket is generally pacey and offers turn and bounce on the last two days for the spinners to work.

Who holds the edge?

Based on current form, England has the edge as they have won three back-to-back games against reigning World Test Championships holder New Zealand. But India, having won two Tests of this five-match series, will give their all to try and salvage even a draw from this game and take the series home.