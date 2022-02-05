U19 World Cup Final LIVE: Rain expected to play spoilsport as IND face ENG

-
In the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 final, India will take on England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, West Indies. While the India U19 team will be looking to win a record fifth title, the most by any team in the history of the 26-year-old tournament, the England U19 team will be looking to make the most of their first-ever final appearance ever since their maiden triumph in 1998.
IND U19 vs ENGU19: Key players to watch out
The Indian team will be led by captain Yash Dhull, who is also their top player of the tournament as far as pedigree is concerned as he has played two great knocks in two of the most difficult games for the team against South Africa and Australia in the first match and the semi-final respectively.
Other than Dhull, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Raj Angad Bawa, Ravi Kumar, Harnoor Singh, Vicky Ostwal and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed has played imp[ortnat roles in the team's unbeaten run in the U19 World Cup so far as well.
For England U19, their skipper Tom Prest is the leading run-scorer while the responsibilities of leading the bowling department have been shouldered by leg spinner Rehan Ahmed and pacer Josh Boyden, both of whom have picked 12 and 13 wickets respectively.
U19 World Cup Final: Weather Update
The weather at North Sound, Antigua, where the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is situated and where the U19 World Cup Final 2022 will take place, has been reported to be turbulent in the sense that light to patchy rain is predicted throughout the day. The toss might be delayed as well.
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is expected to offer some early swing to fast bowlers and will get better as the time passes to make it a perfect wicket for a fifty over clash. But with conditions overcast, bowlers might have a greater say in the outcome of the U19 World Cup 2022 final.
India U19 predicted Playing XI
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
England U19 predicted Playing XI
George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden
U19 World Cup Final Toss update
The IND U19 vs ENG U19 live toss will take place at 06:00 pm IST.
