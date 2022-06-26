IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Updates: Rain a big hurdle in India-Ireland clash
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Updates: India will be taking on Ireland in the first T20I of the two match series at The Village in Dublin. Hardik Pandya will lead Ind. Catch all the live action here
When Hardik Pandya and co take on Andy Balbirnie’s side, it will be more of a test of India’s bench strength and making the most of opportunities for the players who might not get a chance when the full-strength squad is available for selection. Thus the likes of Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad wouldn’t want to leave even an iota of a chance to impress the selectors.
On the other hand, Ireland will be looking to make the maximum use of their home conditions to try and score a point over India in a format where they have mostly been ineffective for quite some time now. Andy Balbirnie, the Irish captain is an experienced player himself and the others on his side have had the opportunity to travel around the world and play in various leagues too. Still, the kind of experience that India possesses is totally different and unique from what the Irish could with their limited resources.
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs Ireland 1st T20I will begin at 09:00 pm IST and 04:30 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Hardik Pandya and his counterpart from Ireland, Andy Balbarnie would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 08:30 pm IST and 04:00 pm Local Time.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like
The Indian team is without the services of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in this series. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav are going to be the likely replacements for the two Sears vacated in the Indian playing 11.
On the other hand, Ireland would want their all-rounders in Curtis Campher, George Dockrell and Andy McBrine to come good in both the departments. Players like Joshua Little, Paul Stirling and the captain himself, Andrew Balbirnie would be expected to perform well too.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal
Ireland Predicted Playing 11
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
IND vs IRE 1st T20I Pitch Report
The pitches in Ireland are swing friendly and help the fast bowlers. It will be difficult for batters to play through the line. Thus the captain winning the toss would be looking to field first. Also because there are chances of rainfall. Hence the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method will come into play.
IND vs IRE 1st T20I Dublin Weather Report
There is a forecast of rainfall from 05:00 pm Local Time to 08:00 pm, with cloud cover at almost 100%. Thus most of the match will be affected by rain it seems.
The humidity will be 65% and the temperature will hover around 16 and 14 Degree Celsius during the match hours of 04:30 pm to 08:30 pm Local Time.
IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
The 1st T20I match would start at 09:00 pm IST at The Village, Dublin. This match between India and Ireland can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
