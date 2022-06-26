IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of The Village, Dublin

-
-
Ireland will be hosting India after a long time and the first match of the two match series will be played at The Village in Dublin. The match is going to be shortened one if at all possible because the rain forecast has predicted heavy showers during the three hours covering the game. Thus, if the rain gods permit, a shortened match could take place.
IND vs IRE 1st T20I Pitch Report
The pitches in Ireland are swing friendly and help the fast bowlers. It will be difficult for batters to play through the line. Thus the captain winning the toss would be looking to field first. Also because there are chances of rainfall. Hence the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method will come into play.
IND vs IRE 1st T20I Dublin Weather Report
There is a forecast of rainfall from 05:00 pm Local Time to 08:00 pm, with cloud cover at almost 100%. Thus most of the match will be affected by rain it seems.
The humidity will be 65% and the temperature will hover around 16 and 14 Degree Celsius during the match hours of 04:30 pm to 08:30 pm Local Time.
IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Streaming
The 1st T20I match would start at 09:00 pm IST at The Village, Dublin. This match between India and Ireland can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
When and Where would the IND vs IRE 1st T20I T20I Match occur?
The 1st T20I match between India and Ireland would begin at 09:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 04:30 pm GMT on June 26, 2022, at The Dublin, Ireland.
Where can people watch the India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Hardik Pandya's men take on Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland in the 1st T20I of the two-match series Live and Exclusive on the Sony Ten Sports on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs Ireland match can be Live Streamed on Sony LIV and Website.
