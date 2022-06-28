IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

-
Ireland, who are hosting India for the first time in many years, have the opportunity to register a win against the top-ranked T20I side in the world when they take on Hardik Pandya-led men in blue in the second and final game of the two-match series at The Village in Dublin.
India already won the first game and have gained an unassailable lead in the series.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like
Sanju Samson will most likely be included in the playing 11 of India in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad who is suffering from a calf strain. Other than him, Harshal Patel, if he is fit, will most likely replace Umran Malik, who got a chance in the last game, but was way more expensive than expected.
As for Ireland, they can get Curtis Campher back in place of Conor Olphert, who too was unimpressive.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/ Harshal Patel
Ireland Predicted Playing 11
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert/ Curtis Campher
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will begin at 09:00 pm IST and 04:30 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Hardik Pandya and his counterpart from Ireland, Andy Balbarnie would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 08:30 pm IST and 04:00 pm Local Time.
India Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
Ireland Squad
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert
