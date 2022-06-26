IND vs IRE 1st T20I Preview: Can Hardik and co wipe out Irish challenge?

When and co take on Andy Balbirnie’s side, it will be more of a test of India’s bench strength and making the most of opportunities for the players who might not get a chance when the full-strength squad is available for selection. Thus the likes of Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad wouldn’t want to leave even an iota of a chance to impress the selectors.

On the other hand, Ireland will be looking to make the maximum use of their home conditions to try and score a point over India in a format where they have mostly been ineffective for quite some time now. Andy Balbirnie, the Irish captain is an experienced player himself and the others on his side have had the opportunity to travel around the world and play in various leagues too. Still, the kind of experience that India possesses is totally different and unique from what the Irish could with their limited resources.

What's at stake?

For India, it is its big reputation that is at stake. The men in blue have so far played three T20Is against the green brigade and have managed to win it all hence it is their unbeaten record that's at stake too.

As for Ireland, they have nothing to lose and everything to gain from this encounter and thus have nothing at stake apart from the fact that they are playing at their home ground.

Who will be the two key players to watch out for?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

For India, it will be their vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his mastery at swing bowling that will play a crucial role in making sure that the team gain an advantage over its opponents. In his more than 10-year-old career now, Bhuvi has not been really able to make the most of his talents and now that he has been entrusted with the opportunity to be the vice-captain, it is only natural to expect that he will be doing his best to gain credence.

Paul Stirling

Much like Bhuvi, Paul Stirling is now the most experienced Irish player in the team. He has had the opportunity to be a part of PSL and various county sides and rub shoulders with the best in the world. In his 102 matches old T20I career, the 31-year-old has scored 2776 runs with a century and 20 fifties to his name and thus will play a crucial role in tacking the Indian bowlers.

Ishan Kishan vs Joshua Little: The battle to watch out for

India's opener Ishan Kishan has been in great touch during the recently concluded India- South Africa series and thus will look to continue the same form. But it was clearly evident that he has a problem with the ball going away from him, without giving him much room to work around with.

Joshua Little, the Irish left-arm pacer is famous for his out-swingers from round the wicket to the left-handed batters. He troubled even Quinton de Kock during South Africa's visit to the Irish nation late last year. Thus it would be interesting to see how Ishan Kishan fares up against the likes of Little.

Possible playing elevens of both the teams

The Indian team would most likely go with the pairing of Ishan Kishan and Rututraj Gaikwad as openers. Either Sanju Samson or Deepak Hooda will bat at number three with Suryakumar Yadav coming in at number four. and Dinesh Karthik will be number five and six with Axar Patel coming in at seven. Either Arshdeep Singh or Umran Malik might be given a chance to play in place of Avesh Kahan while Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will complete the rest of the playing 11.

As for Ireland, they would go with Stirling and Balbirnie as two openers while Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, and Harry Tector will play in the middle order. Dockrell will also share the spin bowling responsibilities with Andy McBrine and Curtis Camphor will shoulder the responsibilities of fast bowling alongside Joshua Little, Mark Adair and either Craig Young or Barry McCarthy.

India Probable XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson. (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little