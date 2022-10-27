IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: India Predicted XI vs Netherlands at Sydney

It is going to be the first-ever meeting between and India in the T20 World Cup and the Dutch will be willing to make the best of it. All the 11 players that would be selected for the tonight will be looking to make an impression because they know that when India plays, the whole cricketing world watches.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and would look like

India can think of making a change or two just to give rest to their main players. But knowing Rahul Dravid and his approach, he believes in playing a consistent side and that would mean no changes at all. Deepak Hooda could have come in place of Axar Patel to give the batting a little bit of cushion. But Sydney is spin-friendly, hence the change is not really required.

For the Netherlands, their batters, especially the likes of Tom Cooper and skipper Scott Edwards need to take responsibility as they both are Australia born and have played plenty of here. Max O’Dowd and Bas de Leede have been the only two players who have shown some batting talents. The team that played against Bangladesh will most likely play this game too because Rolef van der Merwe does not seem to have recovered till now.

India's Predicted playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands’ Predicted playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed/Roelof van der Merve, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Toss Timing and Details

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will begin at 12:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper and his Dutch counterpart Scott Edwards would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 12:00 pm IST.

India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover