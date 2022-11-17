IND vs NZ 1st T20I preview: Can India finally change the T20 template?

Team India, having failed at two consecutive T20 World Cups, are now in search of a template that would fit the bill. The search for that template has been on ever since the T20 World Cup failure in 2020. But once Rohit Sharma took command and won back-to-back home series and even a series away in England, it was believed that the much-needed template has been found. However, when it mattered the most, the Indian top three failed to give an aggressive start.

Now, with a totally new team and a new man in-charge in Hardik Pandya, the temporary coach VVS Laxman would look to recommend aggressive starts to the top three. There is not enough time in a T20I, to get back in the game, especially if you are not chasing. What could be 180/7 with an aggressive start, ends up being 160/5 and those 20 runs make all the difference.

Will Team find that template in or not is something that the three-match T20 series aaginst reveal, with the first one beginning on November 18, 2022.

vs New Zealand: How will the teams shape up?

India would be going in with a totally different playing 11 than the one that played in the T20 World Cup. There will be Umran Malik with his raw pace, in all probability Yuzvendra Chahal will be back in the playing 11 too and Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson can be seen in the top three. Deepak Hooda, who played only one game in the T20 World Cup can also bat at number four with Pandya coming in at five and Rishabh Pant at six.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult and Martin Guptill have been rested and Adam Milne has been given an opportunity to bounce back. With his raw pace and ability to swing the new ball, he could be really handy upfront. The rest of the team could be the same that played the World Cup semifinal.

India predicted playing 11

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

predicted playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Pitch Report

The Wellington wicket or wickets in general in New Zealand support high-scoring encounters in the T20 format. The same wicket might have a lot of grass and help the red ball swing vehemently in a Test game. However, with smaller grounds and flat pitches, the T20 format naturally becomes high-scoring. Therefore, a hig-scoring wicket is expected to be on offer in this game as well.

Ind vs Nz 1st T20I Weather Report

There is a probability of rain washout in the first game as Accuweather has predicted rainfall from 7 pm to 9 pm local time. Once again there is a forecast of rain at 11 pm local time as well. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm local time.