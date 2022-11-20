IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl first
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: With the first match abandoned, the two teams meet in the second game at Mount Maunganui. Once again the fears of rain washing it out loom large
Hardik Pandya during a practice session before India's first T20I against New Zealand. Photo: @BCCI
The Indian team, which is on a search for a new template in the T20 format under new leader Hardik Pandya, could not get to test its recent policies in the first match as it washed out due to rain. Now in the second game, the threat of rain once again looms large.
Team India will be playing with an altogether new top three with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson trying to fit in and Deepak Hooda getting a chance to showcase his skills in the new role at number four. In the bowling department, Umran Malik might be in for a chance yet again. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was out of favour in the entire T20 World Cup, might be making a return to the fore as well.
New Zealand on the other hand will be looking to give something back to their fans who had to suffer once again the same pain of seeing their team crash out of a World Cup in the knockouts.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Toss
The toss in the second encounter between Hardik Pandya-led India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand will take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s India vs New Zealand game will take place at 11:30 am IST.
India Predicted Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer / Sanju Samson / Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik / Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand Predicted Playing 11
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
Ind vs Nz 2nd T20I Pitch Report
The wickets in New Zealand support pace bowlers early on and with the rainy season in, the pitches will be mostly retaining moisture. Hence early swing will definitely be on offer. But as the pitch dries, it will become easy for run-making.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Mount Maunganui Weather Update
It has rained mostly at Mount Maunganui for a day and a half and thunderstorm predictions are still on for tonight. However, the weather has cleared up so far and we are in for a game for sure.
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Stream
The entire India tour of New Zealand will be live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video App. The Indian audience will have no other option but to live stream through the Prime Video app or website. But those still on the terrestrial network or using the DD Free Dish system can watch the game live on TV through DD Sports.
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Catch all the score updates and exciting details of the game taking place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
