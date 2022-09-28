- Ambuja Cements pledges 50% share in ACC as collateral for loans
- Zomato says confident of making profit from inter-city food delivery
- Silver lining for investors in international MFs as rupee plunges
- India doesn't need so many public sector banks, says former SBI chief
- Pound whipsaws after Bank of England steps in to prop up gilts
- India FX reserves set to shrink further, stir memories of 2008 crisis: Poll
- India FX reserves set to shrink further, stir memories of 2008 crisis: Poll
- 5G-adoption readiness in India twice that of the UK and the US: Report
- 5G-adoption readiness in India twice that of the UK and the US: Report
- Tata Motors lines up electric models; drives in Tiago EV at Rs 8.49 lakh
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Updates: India aim to straighten creases vs Proteas
India vs South Africa first T20I Live Updates: The Indian team, having won a T20i series against Australia, will be up against South Africa to try and fix all the problems before the T20 World Cup
Topics
India vs South Africa | India cricket team | South Africa cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Quinton de Kock ready for first India vs South Africa T20I. Photo: @ProteasMenCSA
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Updates
South Africa are back in India, and this time on the back of the resignation announcement of their chief coach Mark Boucher, who will leave the team post the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Thus, the Proteas will be upbeat to get into good form ahead of the World Cup and bid their coach a memorable farewell. The gaining of the form begins from this series against India.
India, on the other hand, would be looking to make this series count in a fashion that they have the problem of choice between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik sorted and their bowling attack of three pacers and a spinner fixed as well. Arshdeep Singh would be available for selection for this series and hence he can be utilised by the team to9 see if he fits alongside Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.
IND vs SA 1st T20I Toss
The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his South African counterpart, Temba Bavuma will take place at 06:30 pm IST which is half an hour ahead of the start of today’s match at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Ind vs Sa 1st T20I: How will the teams shape up?
The Indian team would be without the services of Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Mohd Shami once again. In that case,m Rishabh Pant might get a chance to bat in Hardik’s place and prove his mettle in the three games. Other than him, Arshdeep will most likely come in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
For South Africa, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen and Rilee Rossouw would have to settle it among themselves if Reeza Hendricks opens the batting. But if Bavuma chooses to open, then it would be among Klaasesn and Rossouw as to who will sit out.
India Likely Playing 11
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Likely Playing 11
Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen/Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje
IND vs SA 1st T20I Thiruvananthapuram pitch and weather report
According to the inputs, the weather will remain cloudy and the pitch, which has always been batting friendly will remain that way as well. The humidity will be high and cloud cover will keep on increasing as the night progresses.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Updates: Catch all the action from the first T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh