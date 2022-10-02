- Prashant Kishor starts 3,500 km 'padayatra' on Gandhi birth anniversary
Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, Live Score: India aim series win, Proteas survival
Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I Live Updates: The Indian team, which leads the series 1-0, will be looking to win the match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead. South Africa will be looking to make a comeback
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian players ready for the second India vs South Africa T20I. Photo: @BCCI
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates
The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, would be looking to win its first-ever home T20I series against South Africa.
The Indian bowlers, especially Arshdeep Singh bowled so well on the Thiruvananthapuram wicket that the entire South African top order was bamboozled even before they could realise what was happening. Now, moving to the second match in Guwahati, where the wicket would play better than the first one, as has been predicted, the Proteas batters would look to make amends and show the skills that they possess.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: How will the teams shape up?
The Indian team would not look to experiment whatsoever as it has already lost Jasprit Bumrah due to injury for the remainder of the series. He did not play in the first either and hence the team that had Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel as three s and Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as two spinners.
As for South Africa, they played with the best eleven players available and although the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller couldn’t fire, they are the middle-order strongholds and must be preserved at any cost. Thus changing the playing eleven after just one bad game would make no sense.
India's Predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Pitch Report
As for the wicket, Guwahati, like most Indian wickets, has proven to be batting-friendly. Though the weather conditions, especially the dampness in the environment will provide quality fast bowlers on both sides, with an opportunity to swing the ball and get early wickets.
Ind vs Sa 2nd T20I Guwahati weather report
The weather is going to be cloudy throughout the match hours and there is a chance of rain during the game too. The skies would have 99% cloud cover with humidity as high as 79% at 10 pm IST.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Catch all the action from the second T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa from Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati.
