IND vs SA 2nd T20I Preview: India fight for relevance, Proteas domination

The second T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will be a battle for different targets as a win would have separate means to satisfy both the teams. While India would be looking to stay relevant in the series, especially after the humiliating defeat in the first game while South Africa would look to dominate the Indian side which is playing without its senior men Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul.

Thus it is on this premise that the battle of Barabati would be fought at in Orissa.

Pant’s captaincy faces the test of time

tried too many things at different junctures of the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. He was leading Team India for the first time on his home turf and maybe because of the excitement or just the sheer pressure, he made some counter-intuitive changes like bowling Harshal Patel for just one over and then letting the partnership between David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen build for so long.

Now in the second match, he would have to take some brave decisions to make sure he is under control of everything. More so, he would have to do a little more than what e did with his batting in the last game so that he is getting the respect that he must command as a skipper.

Bavuma- de Kock would look to come good

South Africa were pulled out of a very grim situation by the brilliance of David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen. The two other senior men in the team in the form of skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock need to come good for their side as they looked good in their brief stay at the crease but just weren’t able to prolong the stay.

If the Proteas are to make sure that they make it 2-0 and carry the momentum down south to Vishakahapatam from here onwards, they would have to make sure that they pull in a proper team effort and not rely on the individual brilliance of Miller just because he is in the form of his life right now.

IND vs SA Head to Head in T20s



