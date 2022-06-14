IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
India vs South Africa: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of first T20I
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Preview: Pollard's men must fight in the do or die game
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of YSR Reddy Stadium
-
South Africa need to win only one game now and that would keep them undefeated in a T20I series in India once again. On their two previous tours as well, they did not lose a series. Thus, the Proteas will be going all guns blazing in this game and India need to try and stop the surge of the team in green and yellow. Whether they will be able to do that and stay put in the series, can only be seen tonight.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like
The Indian team is in a situation where making changes is paramount. Though it may happen that even after making the changes, it could lose the game, it is always better to lose while trying rather than being regretful later on.
Therefore, it seems like Deepak Hooda, who is currently in the form of his life, may get a chance with Rishabh Pant opening the innings in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Arshdeep Singh may also get a look-in in place of Avesh Khan as he will bring a variety with the left arm angle.
On the other hand, South Africa have with them the experience of Quinton de Kock which also provides a left-right combination and allows Temba Bavuma the much-needed space to shape up his innings. Therefore, he could play in place of Reeza Hendricks while the rest of the team remains the same as the one that played and won in Cuttack.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad/ Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Predicted Playing 11
Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks/ Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between India skipper Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 1300 hrs GMT.
India Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
South Africa Squad
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor