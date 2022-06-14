IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

South Africa need to win only one game now and that would keep them undefeated in a T20I series in India once again. On their two previous tours as well, they did not lose a series. Thus, the Proteas will be going all guns blazing in this game and India need to try and stop the surge of the team in green and yellow. Whether they will be able to do that and stay put in the series, can only be seen tonight.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like

The Indian team is in a situation where making changes is paramount. Though it may happen that even after making the changes, it could lose the game, it is always better to lose while trying rather than being regretful later on.

Therefore, it seems like Deepak Hooda, who is currently in the form of his life, may get a chance with opening the innings in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Arshdeep Singh may also get a look-in in place of Avesh Khan as he will bring a variety with the left arm angle.

On the other hand, South Africa have with them the experience of Quinton de Kock which also provides a left-right combination and allows Temba Bavuma the much-needed space to shape up his innings. Therefore, he could play in place of Reeza Hendricks while the rest of the team remains the same as the one that played and won in Cuttack.

India Predicted Playing 11

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad/ Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Predicted Playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks/ Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details

3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between India skipper and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 1300 hrs GMT.

India Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa Squad

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs