IND vs SA 5th T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

South Africa have experimented a lot with their playing 11 in this series and have not played the same 11 in even a single game. In the fifth and final match of the series, which is also the decider with the series at 2-2, they must make changes in their Playing 11 as well and bring back Wayne Parnell and or at least one of them to try and put pressure on the Indian batters, especially at the death.

With the series at 2-2, India would hope that they are able to pull off a comeback victory with the same eleven who were beaten straight up in the first two games.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like

Since India have played with the same eleven throughout the series, therefore it would be very surprising if they change it in the all-important and series-deciding fifth game. Hence, India would most probably go with the same playing 11.

On the other hand, was ruled out of the fourth T20I and Wayne Parnell, who looked in good nick in all the three games that he played, was also not part of the playing 11 in the fourth game. Marco Jansen, who played in place of Parnell couldn’t really make any impact so w might see both Rabada and Parnell back in the Proteas playing 11.

India Predicted Playing 11

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted Playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

4th T20I Toss Timing and Details

5th T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between India skipper and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 1300 hrs GMT.

India Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa Squad

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs