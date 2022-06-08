IND vs SA: A timeline of how untimely injuries hampered KL Rahul's career

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SA T20I series preview: Chance for India to test its bench strength
IND W vs SA W Highlights: Heartbreak as Ind eliminated after last ball loss
IND vs SA: Five players that South Africa will bank on to deliver in India
Riyaaz, Mizaaz are both crucial for a classical music career: Bangash bros
Airtel Africa inducted into London Stock Exchange's FTSE 100 index
-
India’s KL Rahul, one of the most talented and trusted players with the bat, has been plagued with injuries over the years.
It was therefore not surprising that just ahead of leading India against South Africa, Rahul found himself struggling to keep up and was ruled out of the series on Wednesday.
Rishabh Pant was given the reins of the side, promoted from vice-captain to captain and Hardik Pandya took up the vice-captaincy.
But injury is nothing new to 30-year-old Rahul. But this fresh injury has given a reason to draw the attention of the Indian cricket fans towards a Timeline of KL Rahul’s untimely injuries since the start of his international career in 2014.
Rahul ruled out of Bangladesh Test 2015
Rahul, who started his Test career with a scintillating century against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2014, was found ill before a Test against Bangladesh in 2015.
BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur confirmed that Rahul had "an illness" and will not join the squad. It was later found out that the Karnataka batter was suffering from dengue.
Injured before England tour 2016
Rahul, whose India career was very young then, was scoring well while playing against New Zealand at home. However, he injured his hamstring during the first Test and missed the remaining two Tests and the rest of the ODIs of that series. He then went on to miss the first two Tests of England’s tour of India in 2016.
Shoulder injury sidelines Rahul from IPL 2017
After the 2016 injury, Rahul suffered a career-threatening injury in 2017 just ahead of the Indian Premier League 2017. As part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore set-up, Rahul missed out on the IPL with a shoulder injury he sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
Rahul hurt his left shoulder in the very first Test of the five-match series but continued to play through the pain for the rest of the series and it aggravated his injury.
Rahul misses Champions Trophy 2017
After the IPL, Rahul missed out on the Champions Trophy 2017 where India lost to Pakistan in the final in England. Rahul had to move to London for surgery.
“The doctor said it will take 2-3 months. Each body is different, so you don't know how it recovers," Rahul was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo after the surgery. "It is totally up to me and how well I take care of myself in the rehab phase. For now, it is 2-3 weeks of relaxing and after that, I will start physiotherapy. My rehab will start from there,” he had said.
Misses Galle Test against Sri Lanka 2017
Just after his recovery from the prolonged shoulder injury, Rahul was drafted into the India squad for the Sri Lanka tour. After scoring a fifty in a two-day practice game, the then 25-year-old Rahul suffered from viral fever and missed the first Test of the series at Galle.
Ruled out of Australia series 2021
From late 2017 to 2020, the Karnataka batter had a great patch as no injury stopped him from playing with full freedom and he was doing great as well as he was named the vice-captain of the Indian team and led it against New Zealand in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
However, on a tour of Australia in 2021, Rahul was injured and during India's practice session at the MCG, he even hurt his wrist. Rahul had not played either of the first two Tests against Australia on that tour, but there was potential for him to slot into the XI in Sydney given Mayank Agarwal's poor run at the top, however, the injured wrist sent him back to India.
Rahul suffers appendicitis in IPL 2021
When it's not an injury, it is an illness for Rahul, but somehow or the other just keeps fighting bouts with adversities to keep playing international cricket. During IPL 2021’s India-leg, he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis after being rushed to hospital following complaints of severe abdominal pain at the Punjab Kings' team hotel in Ahmedabad.
Suryakumar Yadav replaces Rahul for New Zealand Tests 2021
Post the T20 World Cup 2021, KL Rahul was sidelined from the two-Test series against New Zealand with a strain in his left thigh. He underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and Suryakumar Yadav was added to the squad in his place, two days out from the start of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.
Rahul ruled out of T20Is against West Indies, Sri Lanka series 2022
KL Rahul, who was India's vice-captain during the limited over series against West Indies missed three T20Is against West Indies. Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain while fielding during the second ODI. The injury also prevented his participation in the final ODI and further ruled him out of T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka.
Injured Rahul out against South Africa 2022
A day before the first match of a five-match T20I series against South Africa, Rahul was ruled out of the series Wednesday evening.
In Rahul's absence, Rishabh Pant, the designated vice-captain, will lead the side, and Hardik Pandya, who recently led debutants Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title, will be the vice-captain. Along with him, even Kuldeep Yadav was injured.
It was informed that both Rahul and Kuldeep would "report to the NCA [National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru] where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment".
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor