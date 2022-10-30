IND vs SA T20 WC preview: India eye semi-final berth with win over Proteas

It will not be an easy affair for the Indian team to face the sweet chin music on the bounce of Perth Stadium when they take on the South African side full of excellent pacers. The Proteas know well how top ride the bounce and the Indian top order would have to wait for its opportunities after the initial swing and seam of the new ball fade away.

However, it won’t be all tough going either as is in form and too showed that he is capable of hitting the ball a mile as and when he gets settled. If Rahul to comes in form, it will help the team immensely. Both India and South Africa would be gunning for a win as it would propel the victor further ahead in the race to the semi-finals.

Pakistan on the other hand would look to win their game against the Netherlands and pray that South Africa loses to India.

India vs South Africa: How will the teams shape up?

With Rahul Dravid as a coach and as captain, one thing that comes in a side is stability and therefore to expect a change in the Indian side would be too much. Some experts are saying that Yuzvendra Chahal might come in place of Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing 11. But, the South African side is filled with left-handers and hence taking Ashwin out would not be a wise decision and hence unlikely to be made. Other than that, expecting Rishabh Pant in the side in place of KL Rahul is also too early.

As for South Africa, they will go with four searing fats bowlers in Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell and either Marco Jansen or Lungi Ngidi, with Jansen being a preference as he bowls left-arm pace which has troubled the Indian top order. Keshav Maharaj with his left arm orthodox would be the lone spinner in the team and Tabraiz Shamsi would have to sit out.

India predicted playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa predicted playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Marco Jansen

IND vs SA T20 World Cup Pitch Report

Pace, bounce and more bounce are going to be the scheme of things in Perth as far as the pitch is concerned. Although the matches aren’t taking place at the traditional WACA, there is no dearth of pace and bounce even at the new stadium. Thus the South African speedsters and Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami from India are going to be the people to watch out for

Ind vs Sa T20 World Cup Perth weather report

It is going to be chilly, and it is going to be very windy, but thankfully there is no prediction of any sort of rain. The skies in Perth will remain clear from 7 pm onwards and the temperatures will be below 15 degrees celsius with the wind speed anywhere between 25-40 kph.